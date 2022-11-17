CPP Investments Welcomes New Director to its Board

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is pleased to welcome Judith Athaide as a new member of its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Judith Athaide to the Board of Directors. She shares our commitment to high standards of corporate governance and investing sustainably, commensurate with our public purpose. Her unique credentials, including as an engineer and an energy-sector professional with experience as a corporate director, will be a valuable complement to our experienced Board," said Heather Munroe-Blum, Chairperson of CPP Investments.

Ms. Athaide is the President and CEO of The Cogent Group Inc., and a corporate director. She previously held a variety of senior commercial and technical roles in the energy industry, as well as academic positions at the Universities of Alberta, Brandon, Calgary and Mount Royal.

Ms. Athaide holds a B. Comm (Honours) from the University of Manitoba and a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta. She has been awarded the designation of ICD.D by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2022, the Fund totalled $529 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

