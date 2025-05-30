CPP Investments to Exit Investment in Informatica through Salesforce Transaction

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ) has agreed to support Salesforce's proposed acquisition of Informatica, an AI-powered enterprise cloud data management company, in which it has been a major investor since 2015.

Informatica announced on May 27, 2025, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Salesforce in an all-cash transaction at an equity value of approximately US$8 billion, net of Salesforce's current investment in Informatica.

CPP Investments initially invested in Informatica when it partnered with global investment firm Permira to take the company private. In October 2021, Informatica completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol INFA. Salesforce's acquisition is expected to generate US$2.7 billion (C$3.7 billion) of net proceeds for CPP Investments upon the completion of the transaction.

"We are pleased with the outcome of this transaction, which is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the Informatica team over the last decade. We are proud to have supported the company's successful transformation into a leader in AI-powered cloud data management," said Sam Blaichman, Managing Director and Head of Direct Private Equity at CPP Investments. "Informatica has been a long-standing and successful investment for the CPP Fund, producing solid returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries. We are confident Informatica will continue to thrive under Salesforce's stewardship and look forward to witnessing its future achievements."

Under the terms of the agreement, Salesforce will acquire all the outstanding shares of common stock of Informatica, and holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock will receive US$25 in cash per share. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

CPP Investments' Private Equity department invests in a wide range of private equity assets globally, both indirectly through externally managed funds and directly alongside partners, with net assets totaling approximately C$146.5 billion as at March 31, 2025. Private Equity continues to seek return premiums by investing in less-liquid assets and focusing on long-term value creation through commitments to funds, secondary markets, and direct investments in private companies.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interests of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2025, the Fund totalled C$714.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments .

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For More Information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]