CPP Investments to acquire stake in toll road business Transurban Chesapeake

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and its partners AustralianSuper and UniSuper, will acquire 50% of Transurban Chesapeake, a toll-road business comprising the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes located in the Greater Washington Area in the United States. CPP Investments will hold a 15% interest in Transurban Chesapeake with an initial investment of US$624 million, plus a potential earn-out payment to Transurban over the next five years of up to US$21 million. Transurban will retain a 50% stake in the business.

The Express Lanes are a connected network of dynamically tolled lanes on Interstate Highways 495, 95 and 395, key arterial roads in the Greater Washington Area. The 495 Express Lanes (22 kilometres) opened in 2012 and operate on a portion of the Capital Beltway. The 95 Express Lanes (50 kilometres) opened in 2014 and are reversible lanes on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia. The 395 Express Lanes (13 kilometres) opened in 2019 and are reversible lanes operating on Interstate 395 in Northern Virginia.

"We are pleased to expand our longstanding partnership with Transurban into a new geography," said Scott Lawrence, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure, CPP Investments. "Transurban Chesapeake's Express Lanes provide vital congestion-relief in one of the busiest regions in the U.S. and are a good fit with our global infrastructure portfolio. With 67 years remaining in the Express Lanes concessions, this investment will provide stable, long-term cash flows for the beneficiaries of the CPP Fund."

In addition to the asset acquisition, the new investors in Transurban Chesapeake will have exclusive development rights to invest alongside Transurban on future brownfield and greenfield growth opportunities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington D.C., as well as enhancements to existing concessions.

Over the last decade, CPP Investments has invested alongside Transurban on three significant road projects in Sydney, Australia: WestConnex, WestlinkM7 and the recently opened NorthConnex tunnel.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar-year 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approvals.

CPP Investments is a long-term investor in the U.S. with investments in a wide range of assets across the country. At September 30, 2020, CPP Investments had C$155.8 billion invested in the U.S. across asset classes such as real estate, infrastructure, public equities and other direct investments.

