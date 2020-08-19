CPP Investments shares research on how COVID-19 is shaping the investment landscape

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Four types of new habits and perspectives are likely to define the post-COVID-19 era and could impact investment portfolios, according to new analysis from Thinking Ahead, the thought leadership lab at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

In its latest research piece, How COVID-19 is shaping the landscape for long-term investors, professionals at CPP Investments analyzed the breadth of change expected following the global pandemic.

Four Areas Likely to Impact Investment In the Post-Pandemic Era (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)

The research found four areas that have the potential to impact investments in the post-pandemic era:

Permanent changes to consumer behaviour, such as greater ecommerce adoption amongst older consumers. Long-term impact on healthcare and privacy policy, including the shift towards telehealth and increased concerns over the sharing of personal data. Impact on cities and infrastructure resulting from a potential shift of populations away from the largest urban centres and changing mobility trends. Shifts in global supply chains benefitting providers of supply chain software and automation.

"As COVID-19 impacts consumers, businesses and governments, we continue to monitor and assess the changing landscape as part of our ongoing risk management efforts, and to identify new investment opportunities," says Leon Pedersen, Managing Director, Head of Thematic Investing, CPP Investments.

Each focus area is backed by quantitative and qualitative data, including proprietary research such as interviews with portfolio companies and partners, as well as CPP Investments' custom surveys of consumers and supply chain managers.

An executive summary of this analysis shows that radical changes in behaviours enforced during the lockdown, health and economic concerns, and ongoing political uncertainty were the key drivers of these changes – and that the effects may be long-lasting.

The report was co-authored by Caitlin Walsh, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Ruby Grewal, Portfolio Manager.

CPP Investments continues to think ahead about global issues and trends as we invest for generations. Explore more of our latest insights at cppinvestments.com/thinking-ahead.

About Thinking Ahead by CPP Investments

Thinking Ahead is the thought leadership lab of CPP Investments focused on deep insights in long-term investing. Through words, graphics and videos, Thinking Ahead makes sense of big global issues, as well as identifying emerging trends. We present unique research gathered from the Fund's position as one of the world's largest institutional pension investors.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that invests around the world in the best interests of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income are made by CPP Investments. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2020, the Fund totalled $434.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

