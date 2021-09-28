CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Change

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), announced that after nearly 14 years with CPP Investments, Alain Carrier, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, will be leaving the organization to become Global CEO of Bregal Investments. Mr. Carrier's last day with CPP Investments is October 22, 2021.

"For nearly 14 years, CPP Investments has benefitted from Alain's perspective, capability and leadership. He was a critical driver of our international strategy – which continues to be a priority for the Fund – working across the enterprise to build a strong local presence and relationships, everywhere we operate," said Graham. "A valued member of the Senior Management team, a friend, mentor and respected colleague to many, Alain will be missed, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his career."

Geoffrey Rubin, Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist, will assume oversight for international operations on an interim basis, along with his current role and will work closely with Mr. Carrier to ensure a smooth transition. CPP Investments is currently conducting a thorough assessment of potential longer-term leadership candidates in accordance with its ongoing succession process.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2021, the Fund totalled $519.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

