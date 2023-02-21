CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointments

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ), announced today two senior executive leadership appointments.

Maximilian Biagosch is appointed Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Real Assets. He will also continue to be Head of Europe and remains a member of the organization's senior management team. Biagosch joined CPP Investments in 2015 and was most recently Senior Managing Director, Head of Europe & Direct Private Equity. Prior to this, he held senior roles at Permira Advisers LLP, and was an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas in London. Biagosch holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munich and serves on the boards of Petco and BAI Communications.

Jon Webster is appointed Senior Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer (COO), joining the senior management team, where he will be responsible for the organization's technology, data, investment operations, security and corporate services functions. Webster will join CPP Investments from Boston Consulting Group, where he is a Managing Director and Partner and a member of the Financial Institutions and Technology Advantage practices, specializing in digital and technology-enabled transformations. Webster holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Mathematics and a Ph.D., Mathematics from Loughborough University in the U.K.

"These appointments position us well to continue building long-term value for the CPP Fund. We have valued Max's experience, strong leadership and demonstrated performance on CPP Investments' senior management team – all attributes that position him well to lead our global Real Assets program. In addition, Jon's successful track record in operations and technology-enabled transformation with financial organizations makes him ideally suited to both take on the role of COO and contribute important insights to the organization," said John Graham, President & CEO.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2022, the Fund totalled $536 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For further information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, [email protected], T: +1 (416) 523-8039