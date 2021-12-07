CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointments

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced today the appointment of senior executive leaders, effective immediately. Maximilian Biagosch is appointed Senior Managing Director, Europe Regional Head and Head of Direct Private Equity, and Agus Tandiono is appointed Senior Managing Director, Asia Regional Head and Head of Fundamental Equities Asia.

Biagosch and Tandiono will ensure representation of two important regions at the most senior levels of the organization, while fostering our culture in Europe and Asia, respectively. Further details on their appointments are included below:

Maximilian Biagosch joins the Senior Management Team as Senior Managing Director, Europe Regional Head and Head of Direct Private Equity , with ongoing responsibilities as Head of Direct Private Equity within the Private Equity department as well as regional leadership in Europe . Biagosch joined CPP Investments in 2015 and was most recently Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Value Creation. Prior to joining the organization, he held senior roles at Permira Advisers LLP, and was an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas in London . Biagosch holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munich and serves on the boards of Petco and BAI Communications.

Agus Tandiono joins the Senior Management Team as Senior Managing Director, Asia Regional Head and Head of Fundamental Equities Asia, with ongoing responsibilities as Head of Fundamental Equities in Asia within the Active Equities department as well as regional leadership in Asia . Since joining CPP Investments in 2014, Tandiono has led the development of the Active Fundamental Equities and Relationship Investing activities in Asia . Prior to joining the organization, Tandiono held senior roles at Citadel ( Asia ) and Fidelity Investments (HK). He holds a BBA from the University of San Diego and an MBA from the Booth Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago and is a CFA charterholder. He serves on the board of Delhivery.

"CPP investments is on a trajectory to grow the CPP Fund to $1 trillion in approximately a decade. Our continued success as a truly integrated global enterprise requires us to both work across geographies and embrace local insights and expertise," said John Graham, President & CEO. "Both Max and Agus are very well positioned to lead our Europe and Asia operations, respectively, bringing with them diverse investment expertise, enterprise-wide knowledge and global experience. Their position on the Senior Management Team speaks to the deep bench strength of proven international leaders we are cultivating."

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2021, the Fund totalled $541.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

