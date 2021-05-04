CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointment

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, John Graham, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), announced the appointment of Andrew Edgell as Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Credit Investments, and a member of the Senior Management Team, effective immediately.

In this role, Edgell will lead the Credit Investments department, which is responsible for all of CPP Investments' public and private credit investments globally. The Credit Investments team provides debt financing solutions across the entire credit structure, including term loans, investment-grade and high-yield bonds, mezzanine lending, structured products and other solutions for issuers across corporate, real estate and consumer sectors. It also invests in intellectual property with royalty-backed income streams.

"Andrew's deep technical expertise in credit, along with his extensive understanding of the organization and reputation for driving innovation, adds further strength and depth to our senior leadership team. Our ability to promote from within demonstrates the quality of our leaders and commitment to professional development across our investment departments," said Graham. "Credit investing is a growth area for CPP Investments, and under Andrew's leadership, I'm confident in the team's ability to achieve its goal to double the size of the credit portfolio in the coming years."

Edgell was previously Managing Director, Head of Americas Structured Credit and Financials at CPP Investments. In this role, he was responsible for investments in sub-investment grade structured credit and debt capital solutions for financial institutions, as well as the intellectual property investment strategy. Over the past fiscal year, in addition to running his investment group, Edgell served as interim head of Credit Strategy, driving forward the portfolio construction and relative value framework for credit globally. He has also been a valuable contributor sitting on the Fund's Investment Risk Committee.

Edgell joined CPP Investments in 2008 as one of the first members in the organization's then nascent credit team. Credit Investments has since grown to C$41.9 billion in net investments as at December 31, 2020. He has made a significant impact on both our performance and culture and has played an important role as a mentor in the Women's Mentoring Program and as faculty in internal development programs.

Previously, Edgell was at another global investment manager where he executed on corporate credit investments and for the decade prior, he worked in corporate finance at one of the big four accounting firms. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and International Business from McGill University and is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator.

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2020, the Fund totaled $475.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For further information: Steve McCool, Director, Corporate Communications, T: +44 203 947 3002, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cppib.ca

