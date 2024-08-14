CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointment

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced today a senior executive leadership appointment, effective October 15, 2024.

Caitlin Gubbels has been promoted to Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Private Equity and will join the Senior Management Team. In this role she will lead our Private Equity program globally, including the teams dedicated to investments in Direct Private Equity, Private Equity Asia and Private Equity Funds and Secondaries. Gubbels takes over from Suyi Kim, who has decided to leave the organization after 17 successful years at CPP Investments to take on new global investment leadership opportunities.

"Since joining CPP Investments 14 years ago, Caitlin has played an important role in the growth and success of our private equity investments," said John Graham, President & CEO. "Caitlin's proven ability to build relationships and generate returns across private equity opportunities makes her ideally suited to take on this expanded leadership role and contribute meaningfully to the Senior Management Team."

Gubbels joined CPP Investments in 2010, and was most recently Managing Director, Head of Funds where she leads the Private Equity Funds business. Prior to joining CPP Investments, she worked at CIBC World Markets in investment banking, based in Toronto. Caitlin holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University.

"Suyi leaves with our deep gratitude, having contributed significantly to the organization's success during her 17-year tenure. She opened our Hong Kong office in 2008, establishing our presence in the Asia Pacific region and most recently led our Private Equity business globally out of Toronto and New York, which is one of the largest and most respected in the world. She has been a valuable advisor and partner on the Senior Management Team, and we wish her all the best in the next stage of her career," Graham added.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2024, the Fund totaled $646.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For More Information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]