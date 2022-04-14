CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointment

Priti Singh has been promoted to Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Markets & Factor Investing

Poul Winslow is retiring from CPP Investments after 13 years

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ) announced today a change in senior executive leadership, effective May 2, 2022.

Priti Singh has been promoted to Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Markets & Factor Investing. In this role, she will be responsible for leading the External Portfolio Management, Active Macro and Quantitative Strategies & Risk Premia groups. Singh takes over from Poul Winslow, who is retiring from this role at CPP Investments after 13 years with the organization.

"Priti's deep investment expertise, well over a decade of enterprise knowledge and commitment to important cultural initiatives within CPP Investments ideally positions her to add value to the Senior Management Team. We look forward to her continued leadership as she builds on the success of our experienced capital markets team that continues to deliver strong performance for the Fund," said John Graham, President & CEO, CPP Investments.

Singh joined CPP Investments in 2008 and was most recently Managing Director, Head of External Portfolio Management and Interim Head of Strategy & Operations. Prior to joining CPP Investments in 2008, Singh worked for over eight years in the financial services and telecommunication industries. Singh holds both a Master of Business Administration degree from the Rotman School of Management and a Master of Physics degree from the University of Waterloo.

"Poul leaves with our immense gratitude for his dedication, insights and strategic direction, all of which have greatly benefitted the Fund and our public markets teams over what has been a period of tremendous growth and expansion for the Fund. In the more than a decade that we've worked together, Poul has shown himself to be a great mentor, innovator and favoured partner – his influence will be missed, and we wish him all the best in his retirement," Graham added.

