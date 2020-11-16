CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointment

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Mark Machin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ), announced the appointment of Frank Ieraci as Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Active Equities, and a member of the Senior Management Team, effectively immediately.

In this role, Frank will lead the Active Equities department, which invests globally in public and soon-to be public companies, as well as securities focused on long-horizon structural changes that can include earlier-stage private companies. The department also includes CPP Investments' Sustainable Investing group.

"Frank is well positioned to take on this senior leadership role with his extensive understanding of the organization and its investment strategy gained from more than a decade with the Fund, as well as his considerable investing experience. This promotion is a clear demonstration of the deep bench strength of talent that CPP Investments can draw from," said Mr. Machin. "Under Frank's leadership, the Active Equities department will continue to help advance our long-term investment strategy and champion data-driven research and advanced analytics to improve long-term performance."

Frank was previously Managing Director, Head of Research and Portfolio Strategy at CPP Investments. In this role, Frank lead data-driven research efforts for Active Equities and was responsible for delivering alpha through active security selection driven by alternative data and advanced analytical techniques. He also oversaw Portfolio Strategy for Active Equities, including managing portfolio design and construction.

Frank has also held several other positions at CPP Investments, including Managing Director, Head of Active Fundamental Equities. In that role he was responsible for managing a concentrated portfolio of equity investments and leading a team of sector specialists. As a leader and mentor within the organization, Frank has championed inclusivity and well-being, including reducing the stigma of mental health challenges in the workplace.

Prior to joining CPP Investments in 2007, Frank held roles in finance and pension investing, based in Toronto. He holds a BA in Economics and Management Science from Ryerson University, an MA in Financial Economics from the University of Toronto and is a CFA charterholder.

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2020, the Fund totalled $456.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For further information: Darryl Konynenbelt, Director, Media Relations, T: +1 416 972 8389, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cppib.ca

