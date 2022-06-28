CPP Investments Announces Executive Team Structure Changes

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced changes to its executive leadership team as the organization continues to position itself for future growth.

The current role of Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial and Risk Officer will be divided into two distinct senior management positions. Going forward, the organization will have a Chief Risk Officer (CRO), and a Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"The time is right in the evolution of CPP Investments to have separate senior executives, dedicated to risk, and to finance," said John Graham, Chief Executive Officer. "By creating two stand-alone senior executive roles we can further strengthen the leadership, expertise and governance that helps to ensure the success of CPP Investments, contributing to the long-term sustainability of the CPP for the benefit of all Canadians."

Neil Beaumont, Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial and Risk Officer, is leaving CPP Investments after five years in the role. During his time, Neil helped strengthen both our approach to risk management, with a foundational new Risk Policy, while enhancing how we report on the portfolio's sources of returns.

"I would like to thank Neil for his contributions," said Graham. "Neil leaves behind strong finance and risk functions, as well as a high-calibre team, both of which will continue to serve the organization well for years to come. On behalf of CPP Investments, let me extend our appreciation for his accomplishments and wish him the best in the future."

Mr. Beaumont will remain CFRO until the mid-summer to assist with the transition. Leadership announcements resulting from the process to appoint a CRO and CFO will be made in due course.

