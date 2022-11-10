CPP Investments Announces Chief Sustainability Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ), announced today the appointment of Richard Manley as Chief Sustainability Officer.

Among his responsibilities in this role, Manley will lead the further refinement and execution of a roadmap for CPP Investments to prudently navigate the global economy's transition to address climate change.

"Sustainability remains a top priority of CPP Investments and placing Richard in this important leadership role will continue to advance our strategy and its implementation, particularly in regard to our net-zero commitment," said Graham. "Our position on sustainability remains clear: we believe that organizations that effectively anticipate, manage and integrate sustainability-related factors that are material to their businesses are more likely to endure and create value over the long term. I am pleased that Richard will carry forward our efforts to maximize value by building and growing a portfolio with a focus on long-term performance."

Since joining CPP Investments in 2019 as Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing, Manley has played a key role in evolving the integration of environmental, social and governance factors across our investment programs. He will continue to lead the Sustainable Investing group.

Prior to joining CPP Investments, Manley spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was most recently Global Head of Thematic Equity and ESG Research, and Co-Head of EMEA Equity Research. Previously, he worked at Merrill Lynch, Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, and Paribas Capital Markets as an Integrated Oil & Gas equity analyst. Manley holds a Graduado Superior/BA (Hons) in European Business Administration from ICADE in Madrid. Manley is Chair of the ISSB Investor Advisory Group, and a member of both the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and the U.K. Government's Transition Pathways Taskforce's Delivery Group. Manley is on the Advisory Board of, and is a frequent contributor to, the CPP Investments Insights Institute.

Net-Zero Commitment

In February 2022, CPP Investments committed our portfolio and operations to being net zero of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all scopes by 2050. Our Climate Change Principles continue to guide our decision-making against the backdrop of escalating climate risk and opportunities by supporting the transition of the whole economy towards a net zero future. More information on our approach is available 2022 Report on Sustainable Investing, which can be downloaded here.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2022, the Fund totalled $523 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

