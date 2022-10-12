CPP Investments Announces Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ), announced today the appointment of Kristina Fanjoy as Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Fanjoy will be responsible for the Fund's financial policy and reporting strategy; business planning; performance reporting and analytics; valuations, financial controls and accounting; and tax governance. Fanjoy joined CPP Investments in 2010, during which time she has taken on progressively senior roles, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Finance.

"Kristina has been instrumental in helping ensure CPP Investments is at the forefront of leading corporate finance practices," said John Graham. "Her team-building capabilities and technical expertise, coupled with her extensive understanding of the organization, places her well to add significant value to our Senior Management Team. I'm pleased that we've promoted from within, once again demonstrating the quality of our talent within CPP Investments."

Prior to joining CPP Investments, Fanjoy grew a career at KPMG across audit, compliance and advisory disciplines, culminating in a practice delivering international tax advice to global organizations in a variety of sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

