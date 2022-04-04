CPP Investments and Inpher to Create Secure, Collaborative Analytics Network for Asset Managers

Inpher's cryptographic platform allows machine learning models to be trained on data sources without exposing sensitive information or moving the data outside its owner's systems. Through this data privacy approach – and the development of a scalable data collaboration network – CPP Investments and Inpher seek to bring together a group of asset managers and data contributors to generate new insights.

For investment management organizations, such as CPP Investments, deriving insight from distinctive data sources can enhance investment research and help generate returns above industry benchmarks. However, there are few unique data sets available in the market, as many firms have access to the same commoditized data streams through commercial providers. Through this collaboration, CPP Investments will work closely with various organizations to incorporate new data sources into forecasting and investment decision-making, while keeping that data private and secure.

"Working with Inpher to leverage their technology to access non-public data sources aligns with our objective to enhance our informational edge and generate value for the CPP Fund over the long run," said Daniel Wroblewski, Managing Director, Head of CPP Investments' Alpha Generation Lab, which seeks transformational ways to deliver strong financial performance. "As some data sources become more mainstream, we seek to be a leader in finding and putting to work novel data that allow us to create differentiated insights."

This model will be built amid increased demand for privacy-enhancing computation capabilities that can process many types of data. Higher consumer awareness, changing data privacy regulations, and new secure artificial intelligence applications have contributed to an evolving data landscape.

"As a recognized leader in asset management, CPP Investments is the ideal partner to leverage next-generation technologies to transform the industry," said Jordan Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of Inpher. "We believe that CPP Investments' Alpha Generation Lab has unique expertise and an innovative vision to apply privacy- enhancing technologies to investment use cases."

Inpher and CPP Investments aim to establish a trusted network of partners, including traditional data suppliers, corporates, and peer investors, to improve our collective ability to leverage data assets. Examples could include more precise and faster analysis of macroeconomic trends, enhanced understanding and prediction of company fundamentals and competitive dynamics, or collaboration with peer investors to derive insights on aggregate portfolios.

About the Alpha Generation Lab

CPP Investments' Alpha Generation Lab (Lab) was created to identify and pursue research initiatives and transformational changes focused on the intersection of investing, technology and data. The Lab's mandate is to develop significant advantages for CPP Investments in the search for outsized investment performance by accelerating innovative investment capabilities focused on technology and data. This group is accountable for conceptualizing, incubating and building new alpha-generating capabilities across the organization.

For more details on the collaboration with Inpher, the data sharing model, or applicability of data sources to the network, please contact [email protected].

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2021, the Fund totalled C$550.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter .

About Inpher

Inpher is a New York-based, global Secret Computing© company that powers privacy-preserving machine learning and analytics to unlock the value of sensitive, siloed data and enable secure collaboration across teams and organizations. Data scientists leverage Inpher's XORTM SaaS to train and run ML models on deeper and more diverse data. At the same time, it is encrypted to improve model performance with mathematically guaranteed data privacy and residency. Global enterprises have used XOR in multiple vertical applications across finance, healthcare, and IoT. Inpher's team of recognized leaders in the fields of Multiparty Computation (MPC), Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Federated Learning (FL) continue to deliver the fastest, high-precision privacy-preserving capabilities. Please visit www.inpher.io or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter for more information.

