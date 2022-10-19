CPP, CIAC, and Circular Materials collaborate to advance a circular plastics economy for Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC), and Circular Materials (CM) are announcing a new collaboration focused on the need to rapidly de-risk and scale up investments in infrastructure and the innovation needed to accelerate the transition to a circular economy for plastic packaging in Canada.

Through investments in technology innovation and critical recycling infrastructure, this collaboration will be focused on providing solutions that address plastic waste and pollution in Canada.

"The CPP, CIAC, and CM have come together to address the key challenges and opportunities for achieving a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada," said Paul Shorthouse, Interim Managing Director for the CPP. "Our shared approach identifies the need for both upstream and downstream supports, including capital investments in critical infrastructure, investments in innovation and emerging technologies, and incentives to facilitate investments that support working to redesign packaging for recyclability and the related transition plans."

"Collaboration is key to addressing the challenges of plastic waste. As a national not-for-profit producer-governed organization, we are committed to building efficient and effective recycling systems where plastics and other packaging materials are collected, recycled, and returned back to producers for use as recycled content," said Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials. "In doing this, we are ensuring materials are reused again and again – keeping them in our economy and out of our environment."

"Our organizations are fully committed to low carbon ambitions," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC. "We will work together to identify the need for incentives that support investments and innovation for upstream system transformation, such as through tax incentives and accelerated capital cost allowances to support packaging redesign and manufacturers and converters looking to upgrade their facilities."

By working together to de-risk and scale up investments in infrastructure and innovation, this collaboration will help address emerging policy priorities, infrastructure gaps, and investment needs in a coordinated fashion to scale efforts and accelerate the transition to a circular economy for plastics in Canada.

Frequently asked questions

About the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP)

The CPP is a unique multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform which aims to tackle plastic packaging waste and pollution by bringing together businesses, government, non-governmental organizations, and other key actors in the local plastics value chain. Canada Plastics Pact Partners are united, working together on achieving clear, actionable targets as part of our Roadmap to 2025 .

About the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC)

CIAC is the Association of leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastics sector. Our members are innovators, solutions providers, and world class stewardship pioneers. CIAC's Plastics Division members encompass the plastics value chain, including resin and materials suppliers, processors and converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers, and brand owners.

CIAC is committed to the establishment of a low carbon circular economy for plastics including increased use of recycled plastic.

About Circular Materials

Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit producer-governed organization established to support producers with meeting their obligations under extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations across Canada. Its full service offering supports producers with meeting the requirements of EPR recycling regulations. These services include collection, management, promotion and education, and reporting. Circular Materials also represents the evolution from product stewardship to a more circular economy where materials are collected, recycled, and returned back to producers for use as recycled content in new products and packaging. More information can be found at https://www.circularmaterials.ca/

SOURCE Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Canada Plastics Pact, [email protected], Circular Materials, [email protected]; Julie Fortier (Director of Communications), Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, [email protected]