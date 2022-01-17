CPL Interiors fined $761,967 after pleading guilty in GTA condo refurbishment bid-rigging scheme Français
Jan 17, 2022, 14:09 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Construction company CPL Interiors Ltd. was fined $761,967 today after pleading guilty before the Ontario Superior Court for its role in a criminal bid-rigging conspiracy. The bid-rigging scheme victimized condominium corporations in the Greater Toronto Area.
The company admitted to conspiring with several competing businesses to allocate customers and fix bid prices on 31 refurbishment contracts issued by private condominium corporations between 2009 and 2014. The value of the contracts totalled more than $19 million. Generally speaking, bid-rigging schemes result in victims paying higher prices for goods and services.
Following a Competition Bureau investigation, criminal charges were laid in March 2021 against CPL Interiors as well as three other companies and their owners. Court proceedings are ongoing against the remaining accused.
CPL Interiors received leniency in sentencing for its full cooperation throughout the Bureau's investigation and its agreement to testify in any resulting prosecutions.
Those who believe they are involved in an illegal agreement with their competitors can come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with the Bureau's investigation through its Immunity and Leniency Programs.
"Cracking down on criminal conspiracies that harm Canadians and the Canadian economy is a top priority for the Competition Bureau. We will continue to pursue all those who plot to increase their profits through criminal bid-rigging schemes."
Matthew Boswell
Commissioner of Competition
Quick Facts
- CPL Interiors Ltd. pleaded guilty under the conspiracy provision of the Competition Act and was fined $761,967 by the Ontario Superior Court.
- In addition to price-fixing and bid-rigging agreements, the Competition Act also prohibits agreements between competitors to allocate customers, sales, territories or markets.
- Those who have information about a possible violation of the Competition Act are encouraged to contact the Competition Bureau. The Bureau keeps the identity of whistleblowers confidential.
The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.
