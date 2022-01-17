We will continue to pursue all those who plot to increase their profits through criminal bid-rigging schemes Tweet this

Following a Competition Bureau investigation, criminal charges were laid in March 2021 against CPL Interiors as well as three other companies and their owners. Court proceedings are ongoing against the remaining accused.

CPL Interiors received leniency in sentencing for its full cooperation throughout the Bureau's investigation and its agreement to testify in any resulting prosecutions.

Those who believe they are involved in an illegal agreement with their competitors can come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with the Bureau's investigation through its Immunity and Leniency Programs.

Quotes

"Cracking down on criminal conspiracies that harm Canadians and the Canadian economy is a top priority for the Competition Bureau. We will continue to pursue all those who plot to increase their profits through criminal bid-rigging schemes."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Quick Facts

CPL Interiors Ltd. pleaded guilty under the conspiracy provision of the Competition Act and was fined $761,967 by the Ontario Superior Court.

and was fined by the Ontario Superior Court. In addition to price-fixing and bid-rigging agreements, the Competition Act also prohibits agreements between competitors to allocate customers, sales, territories or markets.

also prohibits agreements between competitors to allocate customers, sales, territories or markets. Those who have information about a possible violation of the Competition Act are encouraged to contact the Competition Bureau. The Bureau keeps the identity of whistleblowers confidential.

Related Information

Associated Links

For general enquiries:

Enquiries/Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

For further information: For media enquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]