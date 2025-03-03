CPKC names Cargill Elva, Elbow Lake Co-op grain elevators of the year

CALGARY, AB, Mar. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has named Cargill Elva in Canada and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain in the United States grain elevators of the year for the 2023-2024 crop year.

Each crop year, CPKC presents its Elevator of the Year award to one grain customer in Canada and one in the United States in recognition of facilities that move high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient railcar loading and a strong commitment to safety.

"Our grain Elevator of the Year award honours a commitment to safe and efficient operations in our grain supply chain as we work together to help producers in Canada and the U.S. supply the world with high-quality agricultural products," said Jonathan Wahba, CPKC Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Intermodal, Automotive & Bulk. "Congratulations to Cargill Elva and to Elbow Lake Co-op Grain, marking its third straight Elevator of the Year award, for their outstanding performance."

Cargill Elva in Melita, Man., is a valued customer and first-time winner of the CPKC Elevator of the Year award. Cargill Elva has shown safe and efficient loading operations with each unit-train loaded at the site while moving more than 450,000 metric tonnes of grain.

"We appreciate CPKC's recognition of our team's efforts in Elva who work every day to provide farmers with safe, reliable access to markets for their grain around the world," said Jeff Vassart, President, Cargill Limited. "Cargill continues to make significant investments in our grain elevator and canola processing facilities to serve Canadian farmers, and we are excited to open our new Canola processing facility in Regina later this year. I'd like to thank our team and customers in Elva for their support enabling us to achieve this award."

Elbow Lake Co-op Grain, located in Elbow Lake, Minn., winner of this award for the last three crop years, had the highest tonnage across the U.S. north network with more than 543,000 metric tonnes for the full crop year, an increase from the previous year. In addition, Elbow Lake Co-op Grain leveraged the expanded CPKC network with multiple corn trains to Mexico.

"We're very happy to be recognized by CPKC for our performance for the third year in a row. It's really a joint effort between Elbow Lake Co-op Grain, the customers who support our business and the CPKC railroad," said Kevin Stein, General Manager, Elbow Lake Co-op Grain.

