CPKC, CSX create faster freight solutions with Southeast Mexico Express

Direct Class I connection brings new competition, links U.S Southeast to Texas and Mexico markets

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) and CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) (CSX) have created a new rail transportation routing option for customers across the southern U.S. with the Southeast Mexico Express (SMX), the new east-west Class 1 corridor that connects shippers in Mexico, Texas and U.S. southeast.

Officially launched on Dec. 1, 2024, the SMX is already providing automotive, intermodal and carload customers with faster transit times, greater capacity, and environmentally sustainable rail solutions.

"The Southeast Mexico Express has created new opportunities for our customers across all of our lines of business, including intermodal, carload and bulk, through a unique collaboration that is already proving itself in the market," said Keith Creel, CPKC President & CEO. "With this corridor, we are leveraging the strengths of both CPKC and CSX, delivering faster transit times, greater efficiency and enhanced reliability. Together, we are providing shippers with a competitive, sustainable alternative for freight transportation."

"The launch of the SMX is a testament to our dedication to enhancing connectivity and efficiency while deepening our reach into cross-border markets," said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. "This new corridor highlights how we are taking concrete, measurable actions to expand our network, enhance service, and unlock long-term growth for our customers."

This innovative service expands capacity while creating seamless, highly-reliable shipping options across three key markets. The SMX collaboration between CPKC and CSX is addressing evolving customer demands.

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistic services, has been providing its customers with this service where they are enjoying unparalleled efficiency and reliability in their supply chains.

"Our collaboration with CPKC and CSX on the Southeast Mexico Express represents a meaningful improvement in cross-border logistics for our customers," said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. "This new service delivers greater efficiency and reliability across the supply chain, reinforcing our commitment to seamless, flexible transportation solutions that meet the evolving needs of shippers throughout North America."

Key advantages of SMX include:

Direct connectivity : Links Mexico, Texas and U.S. Southeast.

: Links Mexico, and U.S. Southeast. Market access: CPKC's single-line network connects shippers to diverse origin points across North America .

CPKC's single-line network connects shippers to diverse origin points across . Faster transit times: Time and cost efficiencies supported by infrastructure upgrades.

Time and cost efficiencies supported by infrastructure upgrades. Secure transportation: Advanced technology expedites border crossings while enhancing shipment security.

Advanced technology expedites border crossings while enhancing shipment security. Environmental sustainability: Replaces up to 300 semi-trucks per train, reducing emissions.

Learn more about the enhanced shipping options of SMX by visiting cpkcr.com.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

