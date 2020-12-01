CPC Program Virtually Opens the Market

The changes are meant to improve the CPC Program based on extensive consultation with industry stakeholders and will go into effect on January 1, 2021. A qualifying transaction (QT) with a CPC is the most common way that companies go public on TSX Venture Exchange. A QT with a CPC offers private companies access to capital, liquidity, and expertise to help them transition successfully into the public markets. For more information, please visit tsx.com/cpc .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

Media wall banner:

TMX Group welcomes

Members of the TSX Venture Exchange Local Advisory Committees

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, 416-814-8834, [email protected]