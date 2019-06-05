CPC Founders Open the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jun 05, 2019, 11:05 ET

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Capital Pool Company (CPCs) founders and advisors, joined Tim Babcock, Managing Director, Capital Formation, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market in Toronto. CPCs are an important and unique vehicle through which companies can take their business to the public market on TSX Venture Exchange.  36% of the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index are former CPCs and 79 currently listed TSX companies started as CPCs on TSX Venture Exchange, representing $94 billion in market capitalization   To learn more about CPCs visit: https://www.tsx.com/listings/listing-with-us/listing-guides/ways-to-list/capital-pool-company-cpc-program.

CPC Founders Open the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
CPC Founders Open the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

CPC Founders Open the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jun 05, 2019, 11:05 ET