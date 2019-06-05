CPC Founders Open the Market

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Capital Pool Company (CPCs) founders and advisors, joined Tim Babcock, Managing Director, Capital Formation, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market in Toronto. CPCs are an important and unique vehicle through which companies can take their business to the public market on TSX Venture Exchange. 36% of the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index are former CPCs and 79 currently listed TSX companies started as CPCs on TSX Venture Exchange, representing $94 billion in market capitalization To learn more about CPCs visit: https://www.tsx.com/listings/listing-with-us/listing-guides/ways-to-list/capital-pool-company-cpc-program.