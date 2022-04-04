"Pamela brings a wealth of experience that will guide CPA Canada as it moves into the next chapter of its journey working with our provincial, territorial and Bermudian partners to provide leadership for the Canadian CPA profession," says Board Chair Richard Olfert, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D. "She was selected because of her exceptional track record in transforming organizations, building positive cultures, promoting sustainability, and fostering strong relationships rooted in trust, transparency and collaboration."

Over the course of her career, Steer has worked in the technology and financial services industries, including publicly traded, private and regulated entities in Canada and abroad. She was named a Fellow of the profession in 2016 and was honored as Canada's CFO of the Year in 2019. She is also an active board executive and a founding member of both the Accounting for Sustainability CFO Leadership Network in Canada and of the advisory board for the Institute for Sustainable Finance.

"I want to thank the CPA Canada board for putting its trust and confidence in me," says Steer. "The profession's future is filled with opportunity as we demonstrate leadership and adapt to continuous change in the global economy."

Steer's first area of focus will be getting acquainted with the CPA Canada team along with its partners within the profession and other stakeholders. She succeeds Charles-Antoine St-Jean, FCPA, FCA, who announced in late 2021 that he would be leaving the organization and officially stepped down on March 31, 2022.

