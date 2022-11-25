TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) congratulates the 4,648 individuals who passed the Common Final Examination (CFE) held in September 2022. Taken together with the 1,640 people who passed the CFE held in May, there are now 6,288 people who have reached this important milestone in 2022 on their journey to become chartered professional accountants.

The CFE is a three-day evaluation designed to assess candidates' knowledge, judgement and professional skills. It is a critical component of the Canadian CPA certification program that requires individuals to demonstrate a full range of skills and competencies gained through education, examinations and work experience.

"The CFE is a demanding exam so the wonderful and joyful experience of passing is something the successful writers will remember forever," says Pamela Steer, president and CEO, CPA Canada. "These bright, dedicated and ambitious individuals are well on their way to earning a designation that can open many doors to rewarding careers because of the expertise, skills, integrity and unwavering ethics associated with being a Canadian CPA."

In addition to celebrating the achievements of all the successful writers, the profession also recognizes the CFE writers who achieved the highest standings on the exam. This exam's top writer, who receives the Governor General's Gold Medal and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada cash prize of $5,000 for the highest standing in the country, is Helen Liu, BC, of D&H Group LLP in Vancouver.

"This is such an honour. It makes me really happy to see all my years of schooling culminate on such a good note with this win," says Helen Lui. "I feel motivated to do even better now, to be worthy of this accomplishment."

CFE HONOUR ROLL HIGHLIGHTS

The CPA Canada regional Gold Medal award winners (and cash prizes of $2,500) for achieving the highest standing are:

Atlantic Canada : Brittany Harnum , Grant Thornton , St. John's, NL

: , , Ontario : Aydan Schat , BLR, LLP, Waterdown, ON

: , BLR, LLP, Québec: Camille Rhéaume, Mallette S.E.N.C.R.L., Québec City, QC

For a complete list of honour roll members, visit cpacanada.ca/CFEHonourRollList.

About CPA Canada:

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

