CPA Canada announces launch of free women's financial literacy webinar series on International Women's Day

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) is launching a new financial literacy series to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2022. The online program, sponsored by Canada Life, will offer no-cost financial education on a variety of topics designed for women of all ages and going through a multitude of life changes.

"Women are the cornerstone of improving a family's financial situation. Research has shown the difference it makes to families when women are empowered to participate in their family's financial decisions," says Doretta Thompson, CPA Canada's Financial Literacy Leader. "This program equips participants with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about their financial future."

The program is a comprehensive beginner's guide for women seeking to improve their personal financial literacy and will be delivered in six stand-alone sessions presented via webinar by chartered professional accountants. The sessions, offered in both English and French, will be offered from March 8 to mid-June. Starting in the fall, they will be available upon request as part of CPA Canada's standard volunteer program.

International research has shown that improving financial literacy in women can improve the overall financial situation of a household. A recent study by the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC) – Fearless Woman: Financial literacy and stock market participation– has shown that knowledge makes up two thirds of the financial literacy gender gap, with confidence being the other third. This program aims to not only provide women knowledge, but also confidence to take charge of their financial lives.

"At Canada Life, we know that financial literacy is essential to creating stronger communities," says Candra See-Toh, Assistant Vice-President, Capital Management, Canada Life. "That's why we're proud to support CPA Canada's literacy program - because they bring together experts who will help make a positive impact in the financial wellness journey of many women. We're honoured to provide support for the tools that empower Canadians' financial futures."

The program includes sessions on: building a money mindset; planning for parental leave; preparing finances for separation or divorce; investing; retirement and estate planning; and more. To register, visit cpacanada.ca/financialidentity for more information.

