TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that finances can be rocked by unexpected events and that "virtual" solutions can be found for many problems. With those lessons in mind, CPA Canada and Canada Life have launched an online series of free financial literacy workshops aimed at school children.

"The pandemic's impact confirms the urgency of teaching financial literacy and implementing a range of remote learning opportunities," said Doretta Thompson, CPA Canada's financial literacy leader. "Many parents and teachers are educating their kids about personal finance at home or virtually and need additional materials and support. These six workshops are the CPA profession's targeted response to that need."

Developed in partnership with Canada Life for parents and teachers, the fully downloadable workshop materials can be used to inform and educate young children and students about six money management topics. Geared to specific age groups, those topics include:

Each virtual workshop includes several aids to help parents and teachers educate their kids in a friendly and interactive manner, including animated videos, PowerPoint, worksheets and speakers notes. Everything is available at no-cost.

"CPA Canada has been offering in-person workshops conducted by financial literacy volunteers for many years and we plan to ramp that aspect of the program back up as the need for social distancing drops," said Thompson. "But we know remote learning will continue to grow in importance so these workshops offer options that can be used by parents, teachers and young people at any time and from any place with internet access."

For more information about these virtual workshops, please visit cpacanada.ca/flvirtualschool. For information about CPA Canada's other financial literacy programs, materials and initiatives, visit: cpacanada.ca/financialliteracy.

About CPA Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE CPA Canada

For further information: please contact: Perry Jensen, Media Relations Manager, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, Tel: 416-204-3941, Cell: 647-807-4798, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

cpacanada.ca

