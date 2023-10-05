TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada), representing the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally and Auvenir, a leading SaaS engagement management provider, have launched QMG Cloud, the next-generation digitized Quality Management Guide.

QMG Cloud, with its modern interface, caters to all firm sizes. It integrates requirements from the Canadian Standards on Quality Management (CSQM) 1 and 2, as well as the Canadian Auditing Standards 220, making it vital for firms seeking compliance with these standards before the mandated system of quality management (SOQM) deadlines.

"We heard feedback from members about how time-consuming it was to set up a SOQM using the Word and Excel forms provided in the original Quality Management Guide. We knew we had to create a solution to make the quality management journey more efficient by eliminating the manual processes, so we partnered with Auvenir to create the QMG Cloud," states Genevieve Grenier, Vice President, Member Development and Support, CPA Canada.

"This isn't just an upgrade; it's a transformative shift," proclaims Amy Sloat, CPA, CA, Partner, Myriad Group Consultants. QMG Cloud supports content that can be tailored for assurance and related services firms. For firms that perform both, simply switch libraries while retaining all data.

"Auvenir is proud to support CPA Canada in introducing a new, enhanced quality management experience that will evolve and adapt over time, allowing firms to easily set up their SOQM and continuously monitor their firms' health," says Neeraj Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at Auvenir.

Highlighting the move from manual systems, Laurent Brunet-Schmidt, CPA, CA, VP, Richter LLP, describes QMG Cloud as "an all-in-one solution."

Jordan Anderson, CPA, CMA, Partner, A1 Accounting Group, mentions, "tasks that took two months now wrap up in two weeks."

Idris Abelabu, CPA, ACCA, FCA, CISA, Quality Assurance Manager from Clearhouse LLP, points out savings of "over 50 per cent against traditional approaches, freeing us for strategic initiatives."

With QMG Cloud, firms can:

Collaborate in the cloud.

Seamlessly link and cross-reference risks, responses and monitoring activities

Use the risk library to help identify quality risks.

Track progress of SOQM implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

Continuously improve and update the SOQM

Share the SOQM package easily with a PDF download

Sara Jimenez, CPA, CA, CFF, CFE, Partner, SG LLP, says, "QMG Cloud brings clarity to workflows, enhancing productivity."

QMG Cloud is available for purchase today, marking a pivotal move into the digital era. Visit: products.auvenir.com/en-ca/cpac-qmg

About CPA Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. With more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

About Auvenir

Auvenir is a cloud-based client engagement platform, optimizing engagement experiences using modern technology. Trusted by large accounting firms and national associations, it's been used in over 50,000 successful client engagements across 90 countries. For custom solutions and more, visit www.auvenir.com.

