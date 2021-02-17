CPA and Nulogy Partner to Bring Online Training to Contract Packagers and Manufacturers

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, is pleased to announce their recent partnership with Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions. The partnership will grant CPA members complimentary access to Nulogy University, a proprietary online training platform for contract packaging and contract manufacturing (CP/CM) businesses.

"As one of the foremost associations for CP/CMs, it is our obligation to ensure our members stay at the front of industry trends," says Ron Puvak, executive director, CPA. "Together with Nulogy, we will be able to deliver the most current training and education to confidently meet the challenges and opportunities in our industry head on."

Nulogy University provides contract packagers and manufacturers with the training and education to navigate the contract packaging and manufacturing industries, as well as available software applications and shop floor best practices. After completing the Nulogy University training program, industry practitioners become Nulogy Certified, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge to operate as premier supply chain partners.

"Our partnership with the CPA is a fantastic opportunity to connect with and support the CP/CM community," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Together with the CPA, we hope to empower contract packagers and manufacturing staff with the practical industry and technology training needed to navigate and thrive in today's digital supply chain."

Nulogy University courses are based on extensive experience working directly with contract packagers and manufacturers to improve their operational processes and businesses.

Those who participate in the Nulogy University program will receive:

Comprehensive Training : Efficient contract packaging, manufacturing, quality and software training for all team members and new hires at a contract packager or manufacturer's company, which includes assessments and certification upon completion of assessments.

: Efficient contract packaging, manufacturing, quality and software training for all team members and new hires at a contract packager or manufacturer's company, which includes assessments and certification upon completion of assessments. Reporting Tools : Reporting tools to help track the learning progress of all team members while helping efficiently plan and prepare training for new hires.

: Reporting tools to help track the learning progress of all team members while helping efficiently plan and prepare training for new hires. Customized Training: Ability to upload an organization's own training materials into the platform in order to use Nulogy University to quickly and remotely administer and track all training materials to employees.

To learn more about the partnership between CPA and Nulogy, visit https://www.contractpackaging.org/education/nulogy-university .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.

Learn more about Nulogy at nulogy.com .

About CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers

CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, is the national, not-for-profit trade organization for the contract packaging and contract manufacturing industry. CPA was formed in July 1992 for contract packaging firms and those businesses related to them in order to promote the growth and welfare of member firms. Members are comprised of the nation's leading contract packagers as well as suppliers to the industry, performing all packaging functions: from the glamorous to the hazardous and the simplest to the most complex. CPA members offer these packaging services to an extremely wide variety of consumer goods companies and brand owners.

To learn more, visit www.contractpackaging.org .

