CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish Virtually Opens The Market

The 54th Annual CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish is one of the largest distributors of toys to children in need in the Greater Toronto Area. The program also provides financial assistance to hundreds of agencies, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of children across the GTA enjoy a holiday experience. With the help of The Royal Bank of Canada, AIR MILES, Amazon Canada, and the generous donations from our loyal viewers and listeners, the Wish is able to continue giving a kid a Christmas! For more information visit: www.thewish.ca