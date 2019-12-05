CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Dave Daigle, Vice-President Radio and Local TV, Bell Media, joined Rich Goodman, Head of Capital Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the 53rd CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish campaign. Established in 1966, the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish program a city-wide toy drive and charity event. The program also provides financial assistance to hundreds of agencies, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of children across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) enjoy a holiday experience.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited