Cox Automotive Canada unveils new AI-driven vehicle capture service to support Digital Solutions

With the introduction of this service, dealers, OEMs and partners will be supported by a first-class team of data capture specialists for real-time photo capture services across Canada. The new capture application, PAVE, is powered by an innovative, industry-leading AI-driven vehicle inspection software, automating the detailed capture and inspection of a vehicle and allowing teams to deliver accurate, comprehensive vehicle inspections within minutes. These images and the digital insights drawn from them are then integrated effortlessly with Dealer.com websites, and Manheim's new online auction platform MUVIT for a seamless, connected ecosystem.

"Cox Automotive Canada continues to be at the forefront of innovation, bringing improvements to the Canadian automotive marketplace by delivering insightful industry-leading advancements and technology that drive benefit for our partners," said Stephanie Turner, Director, Product and Corporate Strategy, Cox Automotive Canada. "In partnership with industry innovators Discovery Loft, this new AI-enabled offering continues the digital-first evolution of the Cox ecosystem and enables real-time benefit."

In addition, the new vehicle capture service will bring the following key benefits to dealers across Canada:

Dealers will be the sole owners of all data and images captured by the Cox Automotive team of specialists as part of the service allowing them the flexibility to use their images how and where they want

Dealer.com clients will continue to have the ability to syndicate vehicle listings data to all of Canada's marketplaces and other platforms as desired by our dealers

clients will continue to have the ability to syndicate vehicle listings data to all of marketplaces and other platforms as desired by our dealers Seamless integrations between Dealer.com websites and Manheim's MUVIT, inviting dealers to have multi-use of images across connected wholesale and retail solutions further enhancing the Cox Automotive ecosystem

"We are very excited to be launching PAVE in Canada with Cox Automotive Canada. Cox is a great partner and has many use cases that will benefit from PAVE's integration," said Brian Steinhauser of Discovery Loft. Steve Southin from Discovery Loft adds, "it has been a tremendous journey for Discovery Loft, and I could not be happier with where we have been able to get to in such a short period. We look forward to a long relationship with Cox Automotive Canada"

To find out more regarding the new Cox Automotive Canada innovations launching in September, connect with a Cox Automotive Canada team member at coxautoinc.ca , and stay on the lookout for more information on Manheim MUVIT in the coming months.

About Dealer.com Canada

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers, and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. In Canada, Dealer.com is managed by Dealertrack Canada. For more information, visit Dealer.com/canada.

About Cox Automotive Canada

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells, and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, HomeNet®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics®, RMS Automotive®, vAuto®, VinSolutions® and Xtime®, along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., and serving the automotive industry since 1926, which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca.

About Discovery Loft and PAVE

Discovery Loft's head office is in Toronto, Canada, with satellite offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Discovery Loft's mandate is to bring innovative, industry-transforming ideas to market, such as PAVE. Discovery Loft is changing how business is currently being conducted, making it more efficient by simplifying the current state and the processes around that. PAVE is the result of this doing this in the auto sector. PAVE shortens the time it takes to capture and inspect a vehicle with real-time results. The best part is that PAVE can be part of any existing workflow with easy integration. PAVE will help in numerous sectors of the auto industry including Trade-ins, Auction, Digital Retailing, Lease Returns, Car Rental and subscription services. For more information, please visit discoveryloft.com and pave.bot.

