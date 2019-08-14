Cox Automotive Canada Unveils Kelley Blue Book MarketLens and Pricing Service Industry Solutions

Offerings invite new efficiencies and exclusive business benefits for Cox Automotive Canada clients

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - At the 2019 Automotive Conference and Expo (ACE) in April, Cox Automotive Canada made the highly-anticipated announcement that it would be bringing Kelley Blue Book to Canada. As of today, the MarketLens and Pricing Service Industry Solutions of Kelley Blue Book have arrived for our clients and dealers.

A trusted leading voice for vehicle valuations and automotive research in North America for more than 90 years, Kelley Blue Book's expertise in market value pricing for used vehicles provides dealers, OEMs, and lenders with a variety of exclusive offerings for immediate business impact. Core to these new offerings is Kelley Blue Book's Fair Market Range and values for used vehicles, both of which are based on real-time transactions and listings of what the market is paying for vehicles, with adjustments made to reflect changing market conditions.

Notable features of the new offerings will include:

MarketLens , delivering used-car Kelley Blue Book® Values in one environment. Simply identify the vehicle by VIN or year/make/model and get instant access to industry-relevant values for business.

, delivering used-car Kelley Blue Book® Values in one environment. Simply identify the vehicle by VIN or year/make/model and get instant access to industry-relevant values for business. Pricing Service, easily integrates Kelley Blue Book® Values into a dealer or OEM website, mobile app, inventory management system, or loan origination platform for a customized experience.

"We are continuing to transform the Cox Automotive ecosystem here in Canada, delivering an expansive full-suite of automotive solutions that put customer ease of use and operating efficiencies at the centre of every decision," said Maria Soklis, President of Cox Automotive Canada. "Bringing Kelley Blue Book to our Canadian clients is a great example of this commitment."

In addition to being fully bilingual, Kelley Blue Book Industry Solutions' Canadian offerings will include:

Retail value

Private party value

Auction value

Trade-in value

With the launch of Kelley Blue Book vehicle valuations, Cox Automotive Canada continues to strengthen and add value to its current solutions. In addition to MarketLens and Pricing Service, Kelley Blue Book values will replace Manheim's Market Report (MMR) and power Dealertrack's TradeDriver solution.

To find out more regarding Kelley Blue Book Industry Solution offerings from Cox Automotive Canada, visit kbb.ca .

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. The company provides market reflective values with its famous Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book® is part of the Cox Automotive Canada family along with a host of other brands offered in Canada. For more information about Kelley Blue Book, visit kbb.ca.

About Cox Automotive Canada

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells, and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, HomeNet®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics®, RMS Automotive®, vAuto®, VinSolutions® and Xtime®, along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., and serving the automotive industry since 1926, which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca.

