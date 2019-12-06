Cox Automotive Canada Recognized as a Top Employer

Now in its fourteenth year, the annual Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition has become the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for workplace best-practices, evaluating organizations on eight key criteria for employee satisfaction: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time-off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

"It's such a great honour to be recognized as an organization that puts the well-being and job satisfaction of our employees first," said Maria Soklis, President, Cox Automotive Canada. "As a family business, we understand that the best way to deliver exceptional service to our customers is by working hard to ensure that each and every member of our team is engaged, feels valued and is proud to represent Cox Automotive Canada."

About Cox Automotive Canada

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells, and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, HomeNet®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics®, RMS Automotive®, vAuto®, VinSolutions® and Xtime®, along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., and serving the automotive industry since 1926, which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, a large job search engine that includes editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project and is used by almost 8 million users in Canada each year. Mediacorp also hosts the Top Employer Summit, Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals.

About the 2020 Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition

Now in its 14th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Greater Toronto Area; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector. For more information on the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition, please visit canadastop100.com/toronto.

