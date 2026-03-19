DUNCAN, BC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Cowichan Tribes and the Government of Canada commemorated the national historic significance of the Coast Salish Knitters and the Cowichan Sweater with a special ceremony to unveil a plaque on Quw'utsun Territory in Duncan, British Columbia. The event honoured generations of Salish fibre knowledge, including wool preparation, spinning, and knitting, that led to the creation of the Cowichan sweater in the late 19th century and continues to be carried forward today.

Logos of the organizations participating in this HSMBC Plaque Unveiling Ceremony. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

The plaque was installed on a custom metal stand featuring artwork by Coast Salish artist Stuart Pagaduan, based on a concept by Cowichan Tribes Specific Claims Researcher Johnny Crocker. The artwork depicts a Cowichan sweater and the woolly dog that once provided fibre, symbolizing the First Nation's enduring textile traditions. The installation was also made possible through the support of the City of Duncan, which welcomed the placement of the plaque in Charles Hoey V.C. Memorial Park.

Rooted in the homelands of Cowichan Tribes on southern Vancouver Island and around the Salish Sea, the Cowichan sweater reflects cultural resilience, continuity, and innovation. For generations, Cowichan families have prepared wool, spun yarn, and hand‑knit garments--passing skills, teachings, and designs from one artist to the next. Elders and Knowledge Keepers worked closely with Cowichan Tribes and Parks Canada to ensure the plaque reflected community knowledge and included the Hul'q'umi'num' language, alongside English and French.

Parks Canada is committed to working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples and honouring their contributions to our shared heritage, history, and future. This joint announcement affirms the Cowichan sweater as a powerful expression of Indigenous innovation and cultural continuity and underscores the partners' commitment to sharing Indigenous histories at the heart of Canada's national story.

Quotes

"The Cowichan Sweater is distinctly Quw'utsun. Knit in one piece, by hand, it represents generations of cultural continuity at home while showcasing expert craftsmanship abroad. For many of our families, knitting has been a financial lifeline and a powerful example of Quw'utsun entrepreneurship. This recognition honours not only the sweater itself, but the knitters and families who have sustained this tradition, even as they have had to defend their work against illegal appropriation and imitation. This event celebrates the strength, skill, and resilience woven into every stitch."

Sulsulxumaat, Chief Cindy Daniels

Elected Chief, Cowichan Tribes

"By honouring the skill of Cowichan knitters, whose sweaters are celebrated across Canada and recognized around the world, this designation reflects a more complete and inclusive understanding of history, with Indigenous voices leading their own stories alongside all others that shape our country. The Cowichan sweater represents generations of knowledge and cultural practice passed down through knitters. While this designation recognizes its national significance, the true strength of this moment lies in the people who continue to practise and share this tradition today. We are grateful to work alongside Cowichan Tribes in sharing this living history. By understanding the past and celebrating the enduring richness of Indigenous cultures, we can continue taking meaningful steps toward reconciliation."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The Cowichan sweater reflects the creativity and living cultural traditions of the Quw'utsun Peoples. With deep roots across Quw'utsun territory, it is woven into the history of this place and remains a powerful expression of identity, skill, and connection to place. We are honoured that Charles Hoey V.C. Memorial Park has been chosen as a place to celebrate the Cowichan sweater. It will deepen learning for residents and visitors about Quw'utsun culture and understanding of how colonialism shaped and disrupted traditions in the late nineteenth century."

Mayor Michelle Staples

City of Duncan, BC

"The artistry of Coast Salish knitters and the enduring legacy of the Cowichan sweater reflect a living tradition that continues to strengthen communities and cultural identity. This historic designation helps ensure that the stories, skills, and knowledge carried forward by generations of knitters are recognized as an essential part of Canada's shared heritage. It marks an important step in supporting and protecting Indigenous cultural traditions for future generations."

Wade Grant

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

Designated an event of national historic significance in 2011, the Cowichan sweater is recognized for its cultural importance and global reputation as a distinct Indigenous textile tradition.

The plaque's development-- including Hul'q'umi'num' translation, artwork, and cultural accuracy--was led by Cowichan Tribes in collaboration with Parks Canada, with the City of Duncan supporting its placement in Charles Hoey V.C. Memorial Park.

The Cowichan sweater emerged in the late 19 th century when Cowichan people combined longstanding Salish fibre preparation and spinning traditions with knitting to create a uniquely Indigenous textile practice. Each Cowichan sweater is hand‑knit and reflects the individual skill and cultural knowledge of the knitter.

century when Cowichan people combined longstanding Salish fibre preparation and spinning traditions with knitting to create a uniquely Indigenous textile practice. Each Cowichan sweater is hand‑knit and reflects the individual skill and cultural knowledge of the knitter. Parks Canada works collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples to highlight Indigenous knowledge, histories, and perspectives across national parks and historic sites, supporting the Government of Canada's commitment to truth and reconciliation.

The commemorative plaque was unveiled in Duncan, BC, and is displayed on a custom stand created by Coast Salish artist Stuart Pagaduan.

Related Links

Backgrounder

Related Links

Cowichan Tribes

Parks Canada mobile application

Parks Canada website

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

Framework for History and Commemoration

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Tara Zwaan, Communications Manager, Cowichan Tribes, 236-800-4023 ext.1250, [email protected]; Nancy Hildebrand, Public Relations and Communications Officer, Coastal B.C. Field Unit, Parks Canada, 604-961-6787, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]