COVID heroes locked out

"These workers serve Reliance customers with pride, but we have seen no movement on key issues from the employer this week."

The Ontario-based HVAC, plumbing, and electrical provider locked out more than 830 members of Unifor Local 1999 across the province before exhausting all its options at the bargaining table, Unifor said.

"We were prepared to bargain around the clock to avoid a lock out and any disruptions to customers," said James Tauvette, President of Local 1999. "But the company was not prepared to significantly move from their position, which was rejected by the membership. We can't reach a fair collective agreement without the good faith participation of Reliance."

Unifor Local 1999 represents HVAC service technicians, installers, water heater installers, plumbers, electricians and administration staff at 13 locations across Ontario.

