Vaccine Conversations includes a 120 minute workshop for schools, community groups, faith communities and anyone interested in learning how to effectively educate the groups they influence on the safety and efficacy of vaccines. In addition to the 120 minute workshop, participants in Vaccine Conversations will have access to regular office hours with leading experts who can help guide them when having these difficult conversations. As well, all participants are provided a library of online resources to further inform their training.

"Everyone's an influencer, whether you're the CEO of an organization, the facilitator of a community group or faith leader, or the head of your family," says Dr. Tara Moriarty, infectious diseases researcher at the University of Toronto and co-founder of COVID-19 Resources Canada. "This workshop gives leaders the language and tools they need to have important conversations and help those in their communities make informed decisions."

This program is free and available to all Canadians. Registration begins on Tuesday, November 16. For more information and registration, visit https://covid19resources.ca/public/vaccine-conversations.

COVID-19 Resources Canada will continue to host live drop-in Q&A sessions twice per week for individuals with questions about COVID-19 vaccines. More information about this ongoing offering can be found by visiting www.covid19resources.ca/vaccineqa .

About COVID-19 Resources Canada (C-19)

COVID-19 Resources Canada started in March 2020 with the objective of facilitating Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are a dedicated team made up mostly of volunteers, including multidisciplinary Canadians with expertise ranging from biomedical research to web development and business analysis. Their mission is to use digital tools and the power of crowdsourcing to rapidly mobilize highly skilled personnel across Canada's diverse healthcare, research, policy, industry, and partner communities to address multiple aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. C-19's goals are to serve as a reliable source of information and expertise for COVID-19 research in Canada, to support and facilitate coordination of Canadian COVID-19 research efforts, and to support COVID-19 capacity-building in public health, research, anti-misinformation and grassroots initiatives.

