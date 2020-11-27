WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon announced a research program that focusses on gathering the unique information needed to support Yukon's strategic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is requesting expressions of interest for research projects to support the territory's recovery from the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic.

The goal of the program is to fund research that will increase understanding of the social, cultural, environmental, economic and health impacts of COVID-19 and address gaps in research and data specific to Yukon.

Through the financial support of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, the Government of Yukon is able to offer a total of $1 million in funding.

The research will support the pandemic-related planning and decision-making needs of the Government of Yukon, the Government of Canada, First Nations governments and communities, and other Yukon organizations.

Quotes

We thank the federal government for their support for the Recovery Research Program, which will help increase our understanding of the impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and contribute to the territory's recovery. This is a broad fund open to proposals from community organizations, governments, academics and industry. We particularly encourage partnership-based and Indigenous-led research.

Premier Sandy Silver

I want to thank the leadership of the Government of Yukon for implementing innovative solutions to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the health of Canadians and our economy. Supporting this initiative is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to implementing key partner priorities of the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, including Yukon's priority to support research specific in the North. COVID-19 has exacerbated many pre-existing Northern challenges, including the need for information and data that reflects the specific needs of Northerners to guide decisions. This investment will help improve our understanding of the specific impacts of COVID-19 in Yukon and how best to respond.

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

This research initiative will not only inform decision-making in Yukon and solidly reflect Indigenous values and perspectives, but also enhance Yukon's science and research community by providing local opportunities for researchers to collaborate with decision-makers. The territory's longer-term strategic recovery from the pandemic requires informed cooperation and partnership that reflect Yukon-specific needs.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, P.C., M.P.

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

As of November 10, 2020 , the Government of Canada has committed close to $2.5 billion to support Indigenous communities and organizations during COVID-19.

, the Government of has committed close to to support Indigenous communities and organizations during COVID-19. In April 2020 , the Government of Canada announced $130 million in support for the North and Arctic for health supports, Nutrition North Canada, Harvesters Support Grant, support for businesses and maintaining essential airline services through the COVID-19 pandemic.

, the Government of announced in support for the North and Arctic for health supports, Nutrition North Canada, Harvesters Support Grant, support for businesses and maintaining essential airline services through the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, $685 million has also been announced through the Indigenous Community Support Fund, which helps Indigenous communities and organizations prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19.

Expressions of Interest:

The application deadline is January 8, 2021 .

. Each project can receive up to $75,000 .

Partnership and collaboration are encouraged for this funding opportunity, both among Yukon organizations as well as with southern researchers or organizations whose expertise and capacity may complement that of a Yukon-based partner.

organizations as well as with southern researchers or organizations whose expertise and capacity may complement that of a -based partner. The COVID-19 Recovery Research Program objectives are to:

provide evidence that informs decision-making and planning, and contributes to the broader COVID-19 recovery efforts in Yukon ;

;

ensure Indigenous knowledge, values and perspectives, Indigenous knowledge keepers and Indigenous researchers are reflected in the governance of this program and in the funded research projects;



strengthen understanding of COVID-19 impacts and recovery pathways for individuals, businesses, governments and communities in Yukon ;

;

enhance the capacity of Yukon's science community by providing opportunities for local researchers, emphasizing the role of Indigenous knowledge keepers and researchers, and attracting outside expertise to Yukon; and

science community by providing opportunities for local researchers, emphasizing the role of Indigenous knowledge keepers and researchers, and attracting outside expertise to ; and

increase coordination, networking and partnerships between researchers and decision-makers.

People interested in applying can contact the Office of the Science Advisor at [email protected] for more information and visit Yukon.ca/recovery-research-program-covid-19.

Related information

