GASPÉ, QC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada faces a rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain world. The rules-based international order and the trading system that powered Canada's prosperity for decades are being reshaped significantly – affecting our companies, our rural communities and our workers, causing major disruption and upheaval for Canadians. But together we are responding with strength, confidence and determination.

Today, the Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, visited the Chantier Naval Forillon in Gaspé to announce an investment of more than $1.1 million for the shipbuilder. This investment will be used to modernize the shipyard's slipway, which will boost the company's productivity and competitiveness while protecting skilled, well-paying jobs in the region.

Minister Gull-Masty also highlighted Budget 2025's investments that will support a wide range of infrastructure projects including the Exploramer Shark Pavillion in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. She announced that our government will provide up to $3.1 million to continue supporting this innovative project, which will stimulate tourism and the economy throughout the Gaspé Peninsula and be a source of pride for the region.

These are examples of projects that our government is committed to supporting as part of Budget 2025 through the new Build Communities Strong Fund--a $51 billion investment over ten years to strengthen local infrastructure, support regional growth, and build a stronger Canada from coast to coast to coast.

In the face of global uncertainty, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner, to one that is strong, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global disruptions. Our plan builds on Canada's strengths – world-class industries, innovative workers and entrepreneurs, a highly skilled and specialized workforce, diverse trade partnerships, and a flourishing domestic market where Canadians can be our own best customers. We are building an economy by Canadians, for Canadians.

To do that, Canada's new government is delivering an investment budget. We are spending less on government operations – and investingmore in the workers, businesses, and nation-building infrastructure that will grow our economy. Budget 2025 delivers on the government's Comprehensive Expenditure Review to modernise government, improve efficiencies, and deliver better results and services for Canadians. It includes a total of $60 billion in savings and revenues over five years, and makes historic investments in housing, infrastructure, defence, productivity and competitiveness. These are the smart, strategic investments that will stimulate the private sector and generate $1 trillion in additional investments over the next five years.

Countries across the world are facing global economic challenges – and Canada is no exception. Budget 2025 is Canada's new government's plan to address these challenges from a position of strength, determination, and action. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves, as a people and a country. It is our plan to build Canada Strong so that Canadians can shape a future that matches their ambitions.

"The global uncertainty we are facing demands bold action to secure Canada's future. Budget 2025 is an investment budget. We are making generational investments to meet the moment and ensure our country doesn't just weather this moment but thrives in it. This is our moment to build Canada Strong and our plan is clear – we will build our economy, protect our country, and empower you to get ahead. When we play to our strengths, we can create more for ourselves than can ever be taken away."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Budget 2025: Canada Strong is about investing in the people and industries that make our regions strong. Here in Gaspé, we're supporting two very concrete projects--Chantier Naval Forillon in Gaspé and Exploramer in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts-- that drive innovation and economic competitiveness, create and protect good jobs, and build pride in our coastal communities. These are the kinds of targeted, high-impact investments that build lasting opportunities for families, support the growth of our businesses, and mobilize private investment throughout the region--this is how we build a stronger, more resilient Canada."

- The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

