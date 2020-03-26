COVID-19 - Public transit in Laval - Effective March 28: Adjustments to STL's services

LAVAL, QC, March 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société de transport de Laval (STL) wishes to notify users that it is adjusting its bus times effective Saturday, March 28, 2020, as part of a joint undertaking with the ARTM regional metropolitan transit authority and the metropolitan region's other transit authorities, and in response to the 75% drop in ridership network-wide. Whenever possible, the adjustments will be in sync with connections to other transit modes, adequately service riders during peak hours, and help facilitate the application of social distancing directives.

The new schedule corresponds to a 45% reduction from the regular weekday service and the same schedule will run 7 days a week. The interspersed bus times will also make it possible to better coordinate bus deployment, roll out the sanitary measures ordered by the government, and prepare for the resumption of economic activity and services once the state of sanitary emergency is lifted. The STL also wishes to remind everyone that there are no public transit stoppages being contemplated anywhere in the metropolitan region.



BUS TIMES UPDATED AND IN REAL TIME

Due to this unprecedented situation, there are no print versions of the bus schedules. The new schedules will be available as of March 27 end of day. Therefore, the STL is urging users to:

Visit the STL website: STLaval.ca

Send a text to 511785 with the number appearing on the bus stop sign (bottom left)

Call the Customer Contact Centre: 450 688-6520

RESCHEDULING OF RÉSEAU EXPRESS MÉTROPOLITAIN (REM) MITIGATION MEASURES

Now that the REM-related closure of the Mount Royal tunnel has been postponed, the relocation of the Côte-Vertu terminal boarding and dropoff platforms for STL buses 144, 151, 313 and 902 slated for March 28, 2020 is also being postponed.

The STL continues to work closely with Transport Québec, the ARTM regional metropolitan transit authority and Québec's other transit authorities on coordinating public transit service in the Greater Montréal Area.

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in the world. www.stlaval.ca.

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval

For further information: Estelle Lacroix, Communications Advisor, Société de transport de Laval, 450 662-5400, ext. 8388, [email protected]

Related Links

www.stl.laval.qc.ca

