COVID-19 Pandemic - Tabling of additional appropriations for 2020-2021

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor, Sonia LeBel, today tabled additional appropriations totalling $10.1 billion, comprising $5.1 billion in sums to be voted and $5.0 billion in continuing appropriations. These additional sums are necessary to support Quebecers in the context of the current global pandemic and to enable the economic recovery. This tabling follows measures announced by the Minister of Finance in the Update on Québec's Economic and Financial Situation of this past November 12.

This increase in program spending, for the current year, includes an amount of $4.9 billion to reinforce our health system. These amounts will make it possible, among other things, to recognize the additional efforts of health care workers, to provide all the necessary protective equipment to deal with the crisis, and to implement other support measures.

Apart from the sums dedicated to Health and Social Services, the additional appropriations will also make it possible to fund the following measures:

Financial assistance to support municipalities;

The concerted temporary action program for businesses;

The youth educational success support fund;

The cultural and communications sector economic recovery plan;

The tourism recovery plan and measures to support the hotel sector.

Quote:

"We have been on the job and in action since the beginning of the crisis, and our efforts will continue as long as the context demands, in order to protect and support our citizens and businesses – and always with the firm intention of ensuring Québec's economic recovery. The additional appropriations tabled today are a reflection of our commitment to take all necessary means to minimize the impacts of the pandemic."

Sonia LeBel, Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor

Related link:

www.tresor.gouv.qc.ca

SOURCE Cabinet de la ministre responsable de l'Administration gouvernementale et présidente du Conseil du trésor

For further information: Source: Florent Tanlet, Press Officer, Office of the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor, Tel.: 418 265-1982; Information: Jean Auclair, Media Relations, Direction des communications, Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Tel.: 418 643-2001, ext. 4064