COVID-19 Pandemic - Additional measures will come into force tomorrow

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec Premier François Legault, accompanied by Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé, announced additional measures that will come into force on December 31, 2021, at 5 p.m. to curb the growth in transmission of the virus. What is more, Premier Legault appealed to all workers in the health network who have left to come back and lend a hand in the days ahead.

The number of confirmed positive cases continues to rise and a very worrisome increase in hospitalizations has been observed in the past few days. Exceptional temporary measures must be implemented to avoid further aggravating the situation in the hospitals and to limit scaling back. The following measures are being added to those already in force.

Curfew

A curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Quebecers will, therefore, be prohibited from leaving their homes except in cases that justify travel, such as to obtain healthcare, for humanitarian reasons, or to engage in priority work.



Anyone travelling during this period may have to justify such travel in relation to the allowable exceptions.



Offenders will be subject to penalties ranging from $1 000 to $6 000.

Private gatherings

Private indoor gatherings must be limited to the occupants of the same residence.

Certain exceptions may apply:

a visitor providing a service or offering support;



a single individual (with his or her children, if applicable) can join a family bubble.

Educational institutions

Face-to-face instruction in elementary and secondary schools has been postponed throughout Québec until January 17, 2022 .

. If possible, online learning will continue until face-to-face instruction resumes.

School childcare services remain open for the children of essential workers.

The date on which face-to-face instruction resumes in postsecondary institutions will be determined later.

Places of worship

Places of worship are closed, except for funerals, which must be limited to 25 people.

Outdoor events

Outdoor events are still authorized but must be limited to 250 people.

Restaurants

Dining rooms are closed. Delivery and takeout are still possible.

Commercial enterprises

Commercial enterprises are closed on Sunday, except for certain businesses such as convenience stores, gas stations and drugstores.

Sports

Indoor sports are suspended, except for one person alone, two people (in pairs), or the occupants of the same residence.

The indoor facilities of downhill skiing centres and snowmobile centres are open solely to allow people to warm up and to use the toilet facilities. Food consumption in the centres is prohibited, although food services can offer takeout.

The ongoing situation and the impact of the measures will be closely monitored. If necessary, specific additional measures for individuals who are inadequately protected, who account for a sizable proportion of current hospitalizations, may be announced.

"The contagion is destabilizing our society. We simply cannot continue in this way. We must make a major change of direction to slow the contagion and do everything to restrict transmission."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

"The virus is spreading faster than ever and the rapid rise in hospitalizations is an indicator that leaves no doubt as to the urgency of the situation. If we all make an additional effort to limit our contacts in the coming days and weeks, we will check the growth and reduce the pressure on our health network and staff."

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services

Highlights:

It is worth noting that starting from January 4, 2022 , vaccination appointments will be offered gradually and by age group. Several clienteles are already eligible.

, vaccination appointments will be offered gradually and by age group. Several clienteles are already eligible. Québec today reached an important milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. It has administered more than 15 million doses since December 2020 .

Related link:

To obtain additional information on the measures implemented, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

SOURCE Cabinet du premier ministre

For further information: Sources: Nadia Talbot, Press Officer, Office of the Premier, 581-999-1284, [email protected]; Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Health and Social Services, 418-456-2756

Related Links

https://www.quebec.ca/premier-ministre/

