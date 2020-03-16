COVID-19: Desjardins encouraging use of online, mobile and phone services while closing all but 349 physical points of service effective March 18

MONTREAL, March 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As a responsible corporate actor and employer, Desjardins's number one priority is the health and safety of its employees, directors, members and clients. Following the recent series of government recommendations about limiting the spread of COVID-19, the organization will be restricting access to its physical network to 349 points of service in Quebec and Ontario, effective Wednesday, March 18.The complete list of locations will be published Tuesday, March 17 on www.desjardins.com/covid-19.

Desjardins recognizes the inconvenience a decision like this may cause but is taking steps to ensure every member and client gets the support they need during these exceptional circumstances. Members and clients will still have full access to their financial services. It is worth mentioning that before the current situation, 92% of transactions at Desjardins were online or automated.

"It's an unprecedented situation we're all facing together. It's going to mean making decisions that are tough but necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. Despite the circumstances, we're committed to continuing to serve our members and clients," said Guy Cormier, Desjardins President and CEO.

Full access to automated services

Members and clients will continue to have access to 1,689 Desjardins ATMs, phone service from 6:00 a.m. to midnight 7 days a week, and AccèsD internet, mobile and phone services. They will be able to carry out almost all their transactions using Desjardins's virtual networks and automated services. ATMs will continue to be serviced and no shortage of cash is expected. Members and clients are being asked to use AccèsD online and mobile services to reduce call volumes at customer contact centres.

349 points of service to remain open for essential services

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, members and clients will have access to 349 points of service, down from 872. Members with upcoming appointments will be contacted shortly to discuss alternatives. Depending on the nature of the appointment, it may take place over the phone, be moved to a different location or be rescheduled altogether.

Providing a healthy work/life balance

Desjardins has also taken unprecedented steps so employees can maintain a work/life balance in light of recent events. Employees who can work from home are able to do so with the approval of their manager. Employees who are unable to work from home will not suffer financially and will continue to be paid.

The following is a list of products and services available by phone, from 6:00 a.m. to midnight, 7 days a week:

Please note this list may change as the situation evolves

AccèsD internet and mobile • User support for various features

• Signing up for the service

• Managing money transfers

• Managing bill payments Credit cards • Card applications

• Account transfers

• Overdraft transfers

• Online account statements Everyday banking • New and replacement Desjardins Access Cards

• Banking plans

• Change of address

• Account statements

• Transfers between accounts

• Stop-payment orders

• Tracing requests Investment and financing • Guaranteed investments

• Mutual funds*

• Accord D financing

• Automobile and durable goods financing * Service available Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $313.0 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

