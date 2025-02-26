Coveo Unveils Powerhouse Speaker Lineup for Coveo Relevance 360--The Premier Virtual Event on AI-Driven Commerce, Customer & Employee Experiences

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the market leader in AI-Relevance, delivering AI search, generative, and business-aware relevance at every point-of-experience, today announced the speaker lineup for Relevance 360 12th Edition, a premier virtual event dedicated to AI-driven innovation in commerce, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX).

In a world where AI hype often outpaces reality and new AI tools emerge daily, Coveo cuts through the noise to show enterprises how to truly succeed with AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI experiences. Discover how to make AI work in practice and drive real ROI—fast.

This year, Coveo Relevance 360 will feature two dedicated 1-hour sessions: one for ecommerce experts and another for CX and EX leaders, bringing together industry pioneers to showcase the latest AI innovation, proven customer successes, and practical strategies for leveraging AI to drive business growth.

Relevance 360: Commerce Edition

This session is designed for B2B and B2C commerce leaders seeking to unlock profitable growth through AI-search and product discovery. Attendees will gain insights into how AI is transforming ecommerce, delivering real ROI, and shaping the future of digital commerce.

Speakers Include:

Laurent Simoneau – Co-founder, President and incoming CEO, Coveo

– Co-founder, President and incoming CEO, Coveo Suzie Kronberger – AI Revenue Growth Executive, formerly at Google, LinkedIn & VISA

– AI Revenue Growth Executive, formerly at Google, LinkedIn & VISA Peter Curran – GM of Commerce, Coveo

Attendees will explore:

Real AI, Real ROI – How leading brands are leveraging AI-driven search and discovery to accelerate growth.

– How leading brands are leveraging AI-driven search and discovery to accelerate growth. Direct Access to AI Experts – Actionable insights from top industry innovators.

– Actionable insights from top industry innovators. Roadmap to Relevance – The essential steps to scaling AI across ecommerce experiences for maximum profitability.

Relevance 360: CX & EX Edition

This session is tailored for enterprise customer service, website and workplace leaders looking to optimize engagement, maximize interaction value, and drive measurable business impact with AI-relevance. Coveo will also unveil how Coveo can make Agentic AI smarter, better, more relevant.

Speakers Include:

Louis Têtu – Chairman & CEO, Coveo

– Chairman & CEO, Coveo Jeff Harling – Head of Global Digital Customer Experience, Zoom

– Head of Global Digital Customer Experience, Zoom John Ragsdale – Distinguished Researcher & VP Technology Ecosystems, TSIA

– Distinguished Researcher & VP Technology Ecosystems, TSIA Patrick Martin – EVP of Customer Experience, Coveo

EVP of Customer Experience, Coveo Alex Dassa – VP of Business Value and Enablement, Coveo

Attendees will gain:

Actionable Strategies – Proven methods to unlock the full value of enterprise knowledge.

– Proven methods to unlock the full value of enterprise knowledge. Real-World Case Studies – Insights from industry leaders on driving ROI with GenAI.

– Insights from industry leaders on driving ROI with GenAI. Maximized Interaction Value – Best practices for tailoring user experiences with AI-driven personalization.

Why Attend Coveo Relevance 360?

Relevance 360 is where industry leaders turn for AI-strategies that drive real business impact. This 12th edition will provide exclusive insights from top innovators, customer success stories, and practical frameworks for implementing AI at scale. In just one hour, attendees will gain strategies they can immediately apply to their organizations.

Register Now

Relevance 360 Commerce Edition, Thursday, March 13, 2025, 9:00 AM ET | 1:00 PM GMT

Relevance 360 EX & CX Edition, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™ ️enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is table stakes, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™ is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

