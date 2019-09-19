Coveo Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

Independent Research Firm Report Names Coveo a Leader for Third Year in a Row.

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Coveo, an AI business solutions leader, announces today that Gartner, Inc. has named the company as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines report - the company has been positioned as a Leader for three years in a row. In addition, Gartner positioned Coveo in the Leaders quadrant furthest to the right for completeness of vision. To find out more, get a complimentary copy of the report here.

"People expect every digital experience to be effortless, relevant, continuous, and tailored to their exact context and intent. Only companies capable of delivering these experiences will win in the AI-take-all economy," Coveo CEO and Chairman Louis Tetu said.

"To us, Gartner's recognition of Coveo's leadership for a third year validates our vision for data and AI-powered experiences, which has set the standard for the industry to follow, and acknowledges the results that the world's most admired companies achieve with Coveo in commerce, service and workplace," Tetu added.

Coveo goes well beyond AI-powered search to allow hundreds of companies to create unique experiences tailored to every individual. Coveo predicts what people really want and need next in real time. By stitching together disparate silos of content and data, Coveo learns people's context and intent from across a company's digital touchpoints and systems. Then, Coveo AI and machine learning are automatically applied to create effortless and continuous experiences.

Ron Runyon is the Vice President of Digital Transformation at F5 Networks. "Coveo is a true partner in our digital transformation," he said. "We chose Coveo because we needed to have a connection with our customers in a far more meaningful way than ever before, and Coveo does this in a way that can scale with machine learning. It's a strategic imperative for our organization."

Coveo enables fast time to value with integrations with some of the world's largest platforms including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Coveo's global cloud infrastructure scales to support customers globally, with the highest security and compliance standards such as SOC II and HIPAA.

The company's recent acquisition of Tooso will amplify the precision Coveo offers by adding more Natural Language Understanding and intent disambiguation capabilities to gain an even more granular understanding of user intent using machine learning.

John Jenkins is the Vice President, Data Solutions at Perficient. "Coveo is a strategic partner of ours to fuel the growth of forward-thinking organizations seeking to leverage advanced technologies such as AI/ML to locate the right information at the point of impact," he said. "It's become an imperative for companies to use ML to achieve their strategic goals, and frankly, if you're not using it, you're going to fall behind."

To find out more, download a complimentary copy of the full report here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Saniye Alaybeyi, Anthony Mullen. 17 September 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coveo

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog , and following Coveo on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

SOURCE Coveo Inc.

For further information: Rachel Schultz, Senior Manager, Communications, media@coveo.com, 418-263-1111 x2625

Related Links

www.coveo.com

