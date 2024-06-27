Coveo Demonstrates AI Leadership, Winning "AI Search Innovation Award" at 7th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI Search and generative AI (GenAI) to every point-of-experience, enabling remarkable personalized digital experiences that drive business outcomes, today announced that it has won the "AI Search Innovation Award" in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards. This prestigious award is presented by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

"Our AI platform, built on over a decade of innovation, is purpose-built to transform digital experiences and drive exceptional results for our clients," said Richard Tessier, Co-Founder and SVP of Product at Coveo. "We are honored to receive this award from AI Breakthrough. We remain dedicated to partnering with our clients to help them achieve an AI-experience advantage, maximizing AI to its fullest potential, delivering business value at every customer and employee touchpoint."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 applications from over 20 different countries.

"Coveo's breadth of functionalities provides advanced search, relevant recommendations, unrivaled personalization, and generative answering for powering e-commerce, customer service, workplace and website. As a business grows, so does their content, making discoverability a challenge without the centralization of websites, knowledge bases, and catalogs," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Coveo has evolved into a holistic AI ecosystem that caters to an array of enterprise needs and use cases, from enhancing knowledge discovery with heightened relevance and generative AI, to boosting employee productivity through centralized search functionalities. We're pleased to award Coveo with the 'AI Search Innovation Award!'"

The Coveo Platform TM integrates AI Search and Generative AI across the enterprise, creating personalized digital experiences that lead to exceptional business results. Coveo's robust and flexible infrastructure unifies content securely, offering AI-powered hybrid search, recommendations, true 1:1 personalization, and trusted generative experiences. This allows each customer, partner, and employee to enjoy a tailored digital journey, realizing the full potential of AI at scale.

Since its launch in 2023, Coveo's Relevance Generative Answering capability has combined large language model (LLM) technologies with Coveo's search and relevance expertise to deliver accurate and reliable information. This generative answering solution seamlessly integrates across multiple uses cases, including website, commerce, customer self-service, agent experience and workplace applications. Coveo's advanced AI search relevance goes beyond basic semantic similarity search, enhancing Retrieval Augmented Generation "RAG" by delivering the most relevant information for LLMs to generate optimal answers. It addresses critical enterprise needs with a comprehensive infrastructure that manages, standardizes, fine-tunes, controls, and self-optimizes search result rankings at scale across all touchpoints.

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee. Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Kiyomi Harrington, Coveo Corporate Communications