Coveo Brings Essential Relevance to GenAI and Agentic AI - Introducing Coveo for Agentforce, Expanded API Suite, and a New Agentic AI Design Partner Program

Coveo expands AI toolkit for developers with suite of off-the-shelf APIs, and launches new Agentic AI Design Partner Program to make Gen AI and Agentic AI applications smarter, faster and better

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the market leader in AI-Relevance — delivering AI-search, generative, and business-aware relevance at every point-of-experience, today announced three advancements to augment AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI projects: Coveo for Agentforce, and expanded suite of Coveo APIs and the Coveo Agentic AI Design Partner Program.

AI-Relevance Can Fix 5 Main Challenges with AI Applications

Enterprises are drowning in data—structured and unstructured, scattered across multiple systems. AI applications, including GenAI and Agentic AI all depend on high-quality data, but most Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) frameworks fall short. Basic vector databases are not enough; enterprises need advanced, hybrid retrieval and AI ranking to ensure accuracy. At Coveo, we refer to this as Relevance-Augmented Retrieval.

Another major challenge? Tech lock-in. Many AI tools are restricted to a single vendor's platform and database, often deprioritizing external content—treating it as secondary or less relevant. This creates blind spots, preventing teams from accessing the full scope of enterprise-wide knowledge. What's missing is an agnostic AI layer—one that securely connects, unifies, and enriches information from both internal and external sources without bias. Coveo bridges this gap, ensuring equal access to all relevant content, securely, no matter where it resides, whether it's structured or unstructured.

But data alone isn't enough. AI must understand each user's context, behavior, preferences and needs—personalizing every interaction not for a broad persona, but for the individual. This is the key to AI delivering relevant, meaningful experiences at scale.

To make AI projects successful in generative experiences, enterprises must overcome these four key obstacles:

Accuracy and Precision – Rapidly pinpointing the most contextually relevant insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data—ensuring large language models receive high-quality inputs for high-precision outputs. Scattered Content and Data – Seamlessly unifying access to enterprise-wide information—eliminating silos without the need for costly content migration. Speed and Security – Delivering the right information quickly and securely—while fully respecting an organization's existing access controls. ROI and Business Impact – Delivering measurable business outcomes, not just flashy demos that overpromise and underdeliver.

"Agents are only as effective as the knowledge they can access," said Laurent Simoneau, President, CTO and incoming CEO at Coveo. "In a world where AI hype often outpaces reality, Coveo stands apart by delivering AI experiences that actually work. We're the leader in AI-powered retrieval and the leading company today that can tackle this challenge head-on—efficiently indexing millions of documents while keeping content fresh and secure. This means faster, more relevant answers, fewer hallucinations, and maximum AI Agent value—without added complexity or cost."

Coveo for Agentforce Seamlessly Integrates with Salesforce

Released today, Coveo for Agentforce natively integrates into Salesforce, grounding AI agents in contextually relevant, enterprise-wide knowledge—wherever it resides. Coveo for Agentforce is focused on enhancing deployments for large, complex enterprises, ensuring it delivers the most relevant, up-to-date knowledge—instantly.

Agentforce developers benefit from:

Relevance-augmented retrieval that accurately interprets user intent and dynamically connects to the most relevant information sources using advanced techniques.

that accurately interprets user intent and dynamically connects to the most relevant information sources using advanced techniques. Out-of-the-box software connectivity that reduces the time to extract relevant content securely from virtually any enterprise repository.

that reduces the time to extract relevant content securely from virtually any enterprise repository. Unified hybrid index with real-time updates to standardize varying file formats and maintain content freshness, combining indexing, security, vectorization and semantics

to standardize varying file formats and maintain content freshness, combining indexing, security, vectorization and semantics Hybrid ranking and retrieval accuracy to improve AI-generated responses, optimized from multiple AI-Relevance models.

to improve AI-generated responses, optimized from multiple AI-Relevance models. Security-first design that inherits document-level and item-level permissions automatically.

Agentforce end-users benefit from:

A simplified, intelligent self-service experience for faster, more efficient interactions.

Trusted, secure, accurate answers and AI outputs grounded in all enterprise knowledge.

Reduced time to search, find answers, solve cases and complete key tasks with AI-powered assistance.

Gain Access to Industry Leading Search and Retrieval That Makes AI More Relevant

Beyond the first agentic packaged application, Coveo for Agentforce, Coveo's portfolio continues to grow with both managed and custom AI solutions powered by the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™. Now, with an expanded off-the-shelf API-first AI toolkit for developers, organizations can seamlessly integrate powerful retrieval, ranking, and generative answering capabilities into their applications.

The Coveo suite of APIs has been enhanced to include the Search API, Passage Retrieval API, the Case Classification API and the new Answer API, providing developers with more flexibility to build AI-powered experiences that are precise, secure, and business-aware.

The Coveo Search API returns a list of documents and is ideal for accessing documents directly. Agents can use this API to retrieve links to documents, such as internal policies or product detail pages. Additionally, for search pages, it can be integrated with Coveo Relevance Generative Answering to provide both search results and direct answers simultaneously.

The Passage Retrieval API, announced last month, returns passages that can be used by enterprises building custom GenAI or agentic applications. This LLM friendly API is beneficial for grounding agents answers in contextually relevant enterprise information.

The Case Classification API enables customer support agents to properly classify a user support case within an organization's taxonomy. This helps agents find better answers more efficiently or, if a resolution is not immediately available, ensures that the support case is routed to the appropriate team or expert for faster resolution.

The Answer API, now available in beta, provides direct answers from Coveo Relevance Generative Answering. It can be used by enterprises needing secure answers into various experiences beyond search pages, like custom applications or agents.

"AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace—complex, dynamic, and full of potential," said Simoneau. "At Coveo, we don't just provide technology; we partner with our customers as trusted guides on this journey, ensuring their AI initiatives deliver real measurable business impact. With our flexible, AI-powered platform, single multi-tenant approach and off the shelf APIs, we bring secure, enterprise-wide relevance to digital experiences. Whether it's enhancing customer experiences or optimizing employee interactions, we help organizations achieve measurable ROI and make their GenAI and Agentic AI projects actually work."

Join the Coveo Agentic AI Design Partner Program

As AI evolves rapidly, Coveo is launching an Agentic AI Design Partner Program to collaborate with top enterprises. This program allows participants to share their technology needs and challenges while working directly with Coveo's Product team to tackle the fundamental problems AI applications continue to face.

Available today: Coveo for Agentforce is now available in the AgentExchange.

Coveo Agentic AI Design Partner Program: Register your interest in the Design Partner Program.

Learn More:

Register for Relevance 360: Your Source for AI-Powered Relevance Across the Enterprise

Blog: Better Together: Coveo for Agentforce Brings AI-Powered Customer Service to the Next Level

Coveo for Agentforce demo: Power Agentforce with secure, accurate and relevant knowledge

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience or agent, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and [generative] advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™ ️enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, easily unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is table stakes, Relevance is not. AI-Relevance is the only way to win in the digital experience age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™ is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP Endorsed® App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundry® ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

