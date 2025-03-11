Coveo Announces Winners of the 2025 Coveo Relevance Awards

Coveo recognizes AI-Powered Innovation and Business Impact Across Customer and Employee Experiences

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the market leader in AI-Relevance — delivering AI-search, generative, and business-aware relevance at every point-of-experience, today proudly announced the recipients of this year's Coveo Relevance Awards, celebrating customers that have transformed their digital experiences using the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform™.

This year's awards honor organizations in four categories:

Pinnacle Award – Recognizing exceptional business impact with Generative Answering and AI-driven transformation.

– Recognizing exceptional business impact with Generative Answering and AI-driven transformation. Innovators Award – Celebrating organizations that push the boundaries of AI to drive innovation.

– Celebrating organizations that push the boundaries of AI to drive innovation. Impact Award – Honoring companies achieving measurable business results through Coveo.

– Honoring companies achieving measurable business results through Coveo. Accelerator Award – Recognizing partners who deliver AI-powered value with technical excellence.

"Enterprises are no longer just experimenting with AI—they are demanding real business value and measurable ROI from their investments in innovation," said Patrick Martin, EVP of Customer Experience at Coveo. "At Coveo, we measure our success by our customers' ability to exceed their goals, improve customer and employee experiences, and drive business impact through AI-powered Relevance. Congratulations to this year's winners for leading the way in AI adoption and making a tangible difference in their industries."

Pinnacle Award

Recognizing organizations that have demonstrated significant business value with Coveo Generative Answering and AI-driven solutions.

Winners:

Zoom – Transformed its support experience with Coveo AI and Relevance Generative Answering, and reported:

20% increase in self-service success

2.3x boost in case deflection

89% reduction in content gaps

Forcepoint – Integrated Coveo Generative Answering and Quantic across its Customer Hub, Salesforce, and in-product experiences, and reported:

70% self-service success

27% case deflection

>40% reduction in time to resolution

Finalists: Finalists in this category with their own outstanding results include Xero.

Innovators Award

Recognizing customers using AI daily to push their business forward for employees, partners, and customers.

Winners:

F5 – Leveraged Coveo Relevance Generative Answering to enhance self-solve rates, streamline support, and boost agent efficiency, and reported:

11% increase in self-solve rates

Boosted agent efficiency resulting in $480K USD annual savings

IGM Financial – Launched Coveo across five platforms to improve search relevancy and knowledge management, and reported:

2% content gap rating driving smarter knowledge management

UKG – Streamlined unified search functionality across 100K+ pieces of content and documentation, and reported:

Help its 80,000 customers self-serve and get the answers they need quickly without having to contact a UKG representative

Achieved 94% self-service rate success in the UKG Community

For customers who do contact a UKG representative, improved resolution times with AI-answers for agents

Finalists: Finalists in the Innovator category include Deltek and ASQ.

Impact Award

Recognizing customers who delivered the greatest business impact through AI-powered experiences.

Winners:

Linde – Enhanced site search and merchandising to drive customer satisfaction and conversions, and reported:

Improved search relevance resulted in a 53% reduction in "no results" searches

Dow – Transformed digital engagement driving faster and smarter search journeys with Coveo for Commerce, and reported:

85% search relevance

41% click-through rate

Black Duck – Improved internal search across Salesforce, Support, and Community Search, and reported:

67% self-service adoption

7.7% boost in case deflection

44% faster case resolution

Alation – Unified search across multiple platforms to deliver seamless knowledge discovery, and reported:

Self-service success increased from 24% to 43%

5.8% case deflection

Honorable Mentions: Medallia, Extreme Networks, and International Motors.

Accelerator Award

Recognizing Coveo partners delivering exceptional AI-powered value and technical expertise.

Winners:

ADI Global Distribution and Perficient – Enhanced search and listing pages with Coveo for Commerce, and reported:

Reduced null searches from 15% to 3%

Improved conversions and customer experience

