Courts approve settlement agreement to resolve class action litigation related to safe drinking water in First Nations communities

This news release may cause an emotional response. If you require support, please call the toll-free Help for Wellness Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is firmly committed to improving reliable access to safe drinking water in First Nations communities.

Yesterday, the Federal Court and the Court of Queen's Bench of Manitoba issued a joint decision approving an agreement to settle class-action litigation related to safe drinking water in First Nations communities. An appeals period of approximately 60 days will follow the courts' approval of the settlement agreement.

The parties welcome the courts' approval of their settlement agreement, and they look forward to implementing this historic settlement once the appeal period concludes.

The class actions are led by representative plaintiffs Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Curve Lake First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation.

The terms of the settlement agreement were previously announced on July 30, 2021, and include the following:

$1.5 billion in compensation for individuals deprived of clean drinking water

in compensation for individuals deprived of clean drinking water the creation of a $400 million First Nation Economic and Cultural Restoration Fund

First Nation Economic and Cultural Restoration Fund a renewed commitment to Canada's Action Plan for the lifting of all long-term drinking water advisories

Action Plan for the lifting of all long-term drinking water advisories the creation of a First Nations Advisory Committee on Safe Drinking Water

support for First Nations to develop their own safe drinking water by-laws and initiatives

a commitment of at least $6 billion to support reliable access to safe drinking water on reserves

to support reliable access to safe drinking water on reserves the planned modernization of Canada's First Nations drinking water legislation

The Government of Canada will continue to work with all First Nations, including Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Curve Lake First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation, to address water concerns. Together, we will develop sustainable, long-term solutions so that future generations do not have to worry about the safety of their drinking water.

Quick facts

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has committed over $5.2 billion to First Nations to build and repair water and wastewater infrastructure and support effective management and maintenance of water systems on reserves.

has committed over to First Nations to build and repair water and wastewater infrastructure and support effective management and maintenance of water systems on reserves. In November 2019 , legal action was initiated against Canada in a proposed class action on behalf of all members of First Nations and members resident on reserves that had a drinking water advisory for at least one year since 1995.

, legal action was initiated against in a proposed class action on behalf of all members of First Nations and members resident on reserves that had a drinking water advisory for at least one year since 1995. In May 2020 , Indigenous Services Canada consented to the Tataskweyak Cree Nation certification order, as well as the draft litigation plan.

, Indigenous Services Canada consented to the Tataskweyak Cree Nation certification order, as well as the draft litigation plan. On May 29, 2020 , Neskantaga First Nation and Chief Christopher Moonias were added as plaintiffs.

, Neskantaga First Nation and Chief were added as plaintiffs. In September 2020 , Canada expressed their consent to certification of the Curve Lake First Nation–Neskantaga First Nation–Tataskweyak Cree Nation proposed class-action litigation.

, expressed their consent to certification of the Curve Lake First Nation–Neskantaga First Nation–Tataskweyak Cree Nation proposed class-action litigation. On October 8, 2020 , certification of the class action was granted by the court.

Associated link

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Andrew MacKendrick, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; For more information from counsel for Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Curve Lake First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation, media may contact: Michael Rosenberg, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, 416-601-7831, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

