TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- David Weremy, a former resident of the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage la Prairie, commenced a class action against the Government of Manitoba, alleging it breached various duties in regards to the operation and management of the Manitoba Developmental Centre, resulting in the widespread physical, sexual and mental harm of residents.

On May 29, 2020, the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench certified the proceeding as a class action. The Defendant's request to appeal that decision was denied by the Court of Appeal on April 8, 2021. Therefore, this action will continue as a certified class action.

The class includes all persons who resided at MDC between July 1, 1951 and May 29, 2020, and who were alive as of October 31, 2016.

The Court has yet to determine whether the allegations are proven.

For more information about the class action, contact:

Toll-free: 1-800-286-2266

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP