Court awards costs of more than $250K to MMF in clear and overwhelming success over MNC

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - (in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis) - Today, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice released a costs award of $213,687.57 to the MMF in connection with the ongoing litigation between Métis National Council and the Manitoba Métis Federation, the National Government of the Red River Métis.

The costs award related to MNC's motion for interim possession of the funds for the Métis Veterans Legacy Program and the Métis Historical Database which is publicly available on the MMF website at www.metisnationdatabase.ca.

The Court heard the motion in July and denied MNC's request for interim possession. The question of costs was decided subsequently by the Court. "The MMF is incredibly pleased with the Court's decision," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "Justice Centa's decision affirms the MMF's success on the motion and vindicates the time and effort dedicated to defending the MMF's interests."

The Court confirmed that the MMF "was clearly and overwhelmingly successful on the motion," and that it "was of critical importance to MMF" given "the extraordinary relief sought by MNC."

In addition, the Court confirmed that costs claimed by the MMF were "objectively reasonable, fair, and proportionate" given that MNC "started this particular interlocutory skirmish" and the "scale and scope of the motion MNC designed and prosecuted."

Today's costs award follows an agreement by MNC to pay $50,000 in costs to the MMF and other defendants for another unsuccessful motion brought by MNC that was decided on September 28, 2023.

"Today's decision highlights the frivolous nature of the MNC's claims. The organization is wasting the Court's time and the financial resources of Métis people for the sole purpose of destroying reputations," said President Chartrand. "Remember, the legal fees MNC must pay are in addition to their own. Simply put, is this money taken from the kitchen tables of Métis families in Saskatchewan and Alberta? Métis deserve better from those who claim to represent their interests."

The priority for the MMF will always be ensuring justice for Red River Métis Veterans who answered the call to serve their country during times of peace and times of global conflict. President Chartrand concluded by saying "I will defend the legacy of our Veterans so they are never forgotten – it would be a travesty to take this away from them. I will not let it happen."

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

