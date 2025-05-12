"Montreal has always been a priority for our clients and for us," says Dhaval Bhatt, Founder and Co-CCO, Courage Inc. "We're so excited to have incredibly talented and awesome humans like Marilou, Rafik and Maxime join us in growing Courage in Quebec and beyond. Throughout our careers we've watched them do killer work, and can't wait to have them do the same for our clients."

Previously Executive Creative Director and Partner at LG2, Marilou Aubin is an internationally recognized creative leader with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Her curiosity and proactivity constantly push the boundaries of both creative approach and output.

Marilou's work has a strong, lasting impact on many major brands and organisations in Quebec , whether it's winning market shares, changing perceptions or behaviors.

As a role model for the advertising industry's up-and-coming talent, one of her biggest strengths is creating an inclusive and motivating creative culture, inspiring those she works with to build and foster the best work of their careers under her leadership.

Rafik Belmesk has held strategic roles in brand, customer engagement, digital and social change across APAC and North America, most recently as Executive Vice President, Americas, and Chief Strategy Officer at Dentsu. Rafik's extensive experience working with brands, both in Canada and globally, has formed his unique expertise in helping advertisers find the right way to approach a market specific business challenge.

In the last few years, he has applied his approach to local and international brands through his uncanny ability to get to the heart of a client's issue and reframe it as an opportunity.

His work has been recognized at effectiveness and creative award shows both locally and internationally including Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD and One Show.

Following nearly a decade at indie creative agency Rethink, and most recently as Executive Creative Director at Dentsu, Maxime Sauté has consistently ranked amongst Canada's top creatives with numerous accolades from Cannes, D&AD, The One Show, Clio, Webby Awards, ADCC, Marketing Awards and Effies.

His creative approach with some of the largest and best brands globally has helped them elevate their experience and identity through both his creative vision and strategic thinking.

Maxime's work maintains a deep understanding of his client's business, always looking for ways to utilize and optimize his team's creative flow.

"From the beginning, Maxime, Rafik and I felt true alignment to Courage's values and philosophy," says Marilou Aubin, Partner and Executive Creative Director, Courage Inc. "The arrival of Courage in Montreal will have a positive impact to the industry and market, and together, we are thrilled to bring our complimentary strengths to further elevate brands alongside fellow creatives and strategists."

Courage has had significant growth with a string of recent wins for the independent agency, including RONA (for ROC), Sephora and Skip.

Courage's continued growth has fueled the need for a greater national presence to fully serve their clients in all Canadian markets. Its Montreal office is based in the up-and-coming creative borough of Mile-Ex, a neighbourhood that is quickly becoming a new home for the creative industry in Quebec.

